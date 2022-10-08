Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat
The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public. Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.
newschannel6now.com
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
newschannel6now.com
Cinemark invites horror fans to Halloween movie marathon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting horror movie lovers to get into the Halloween spirit with a multi-day event showcasing several iconic Halloween films. Fan-favorite installments will be playing throughout the week, all leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, on Thursday, Oct. 13.
bowienewsonline.com
ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie
Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
newschannel6now.com
Two Wichita Falls ISD elementary schools to be shut down
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two unnamed elementary schools in the Wichita Falls ISD will be shut down next year in an effort to consolidate campuses. The news from the WFISD follows the loss of 800 students in the district and a deficit in the millions. Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee...
bowienewsonline.com
Commissioners to meet twice on Monday
The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
Did you win? $2 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold outside Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive this Saturday in October, as college football will be alive at the Cotton Bowl with Texas and Oklahoma, but there’s also extra celebration happening right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, not football-related. The Texas Lottery reports a $2...
texomashomepage.com
Part of Southwest Parkway to be reduced to one lane each direction
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Part of Southwest Parkway will be reduced to two lanes for one week or more starting Monday while the center median is removed. The project willl begin between Shepherds Glen and Stone Lake Drive on Monday, October 10, and is expected to take seven to 10 days long, not including any possible weather delays.
texomashomepage.com
Another hearing reset for mother of dead boy
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial of a mother of an 11-year-old boy police say was tortured to death and left in an abandoned car in Wichita Falls is no closer after another pretrial hearing was canceled. Stormy Johnson appeared in 30th District Court Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022,...
texomashomepage.com
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at Avenue K, Grant Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a house at Avenue K and Grant Street. A SWAT team is on scene, and WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said law enforcement is searching a house in the area. Two people found inside the home were taken...
bowienewsonline.com
Register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballot Nov. 8
A voter reminder. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Visit VoteTexas.gov for information or visit the county elections administrator at the courthouse annex in Montague, to get a voter registration card.
KXII.com
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trail. They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in...
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
