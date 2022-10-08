Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.

BOWIE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO