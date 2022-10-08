Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
bowienewsonline.com
Play cast prepares to open this week
Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?. Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
bowienewsonline.com
Commissioners to meet twice on Monday
The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
Did you win? $2 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold outside Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive this Saturday in October, as college football will be alive at the Cotton Bowl with Texas and Oklahoma, but there’s also extra celebration happening right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, not football-related. The Texas Lottery reports a $2...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Legalizing Marijuanna Might Be A Bad Thing￼
Denton voters are set to vote on decriminalizing marijuanna. Here are some facts why decriminalization is actually a bad thing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
bowienewsonline.com
NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat
The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public. Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie boy’s finish third, Nocona teams finish third and fourth
Bowie and Nocona cross country teams competed one last time at Muenster on Wednesday ahead of next week’s district meets coming up. The Bowie boy’s team finished in third place just three points behind Burkburnett. The Nocona girl’s team also finished third overall while the boy’s finished fourth.
bowienewsonline.com
1A district preview race ran at Midway
All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bowienewsonline.com
Register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballot Nov. 8
A voter reminder. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Visit VoteTexas.gov for information or visit the county elections administrator at the courthouse annex in Montague, to get a voter registration card.
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
Weatherford claims win at Clinton in 'Custer County Conflict'
By Collin Wieder CLINTON — It was a near-perfect performance in all three phases for the Weatherford football team, notching a dominant 30-10 win against rival Clinton on the road in the Custer County Conflict. The Eagles (3-3 overall, 2-1 in district) subdued the Clinton (3-3, 1-2) ...
Comments / 0