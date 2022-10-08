ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Play cast prepares to open this week

Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?. Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts...
BOWIE, TX
texomashomepage.com

City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Commissioners to meet twice on Monday

The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat

The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public. Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie boy’s finish third, Nocona teams finish third and fourth

Bowie and Nocona cross country teams competed one last time at Muenster on Wednesday ahead of next week’s district meets coming up. The Bowie boy’s team finished in third place just three points behind Burkburnett. The Nocona girl’s team also finished third overall while the boy’s finished fourth.
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

1A district preview race ran at Midway

All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
HENRIETTA, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballot Nov. 8

A voter reminder. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Visit VoteTexas.gov for information or visit the county elections administrator at the courthouse annex in Montague, to get a voter registration card.
MONTAGUE, TX
texomashomepage.com

Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
GRAHAM, TX

