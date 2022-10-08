ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bowienewsonline.com

Volleyball Roundup

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won easily against Chico on Tuesday in their final non-district match. The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Dragons. After the winning the first set easily 25-13, set two proved to be the most competitive of the match. After 40 points, Saint...
CHICO, TX
texomashomepage.com

Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
GRAHAM, TX
newschannel6now.com

Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nocona, TX
Bowie, TX
Sports
City
Muenster, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Burkburnett, TX
City
Bowie, TX
Nocona, TX
Sports
texomashomepage.com

Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion

The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Council changes meeting schedule

The Bowie City Council will not have a regular meeting on Oct. 10, but will meet for one session at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17. Several members of the council and city staff are attending the Texas Municipal League Conference, which prompted the scheduling change.
BOWIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boy#Lady Indians#Holliday High School#Seymour High School
bowienewsonline.com

ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie

Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

NCTC readies Oct. 15 Trunk or Treat

The North Central Texas College Bowie Campus is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 15. This event is free and open to the public. Kids can enjoy trunk or treating, bounce houses, a costume contest and other games. Parents and adults can collect NCTC information and swag, and prizes.
BOWIE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Commissioners to meet twice on Monday

The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballot Nov. 8

A voter reminder. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Visit VoteTexas.gov for information or visit the county elections administrator at the courthouse annex in Montague, to get a voter registration card.
MONTAGUE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
texomashomepage.com

City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy