bowienewsonline.com
Commissioners to meet twice on Monday
The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
1A district preview race ran at Midway
All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
Bowie boy’s finish third, Nocona teams finish third and fourth
Bowie and Nocona cross country teams competed one last time at Muenster on Wednesday ahead of next week’s district meets coming up. The Bowie boy’s team finished in third place just three points behind Burkburnett. The Nocona girl’s team also finished third overall while the boy’s finished fourth.
ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie
Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
Bowie City Council changes meeting schedule
The Bowie City Council will not have a regular meeting on Oct. 10, but will meet for one session at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17. Several members of the council and city staff are attending the Texas Municipal League Conference, which prompted the scheduling change.
Volleyball Roundup
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won easily against Chico on Tuesday in their final non-district match. The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Dragons. After the winning the first set easily 25-13, set two proved to be the most competitive of the match. After 40 points, Saint...
