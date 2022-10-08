ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

bowienewsonline.com

Commissioners to meet twice on Monday

The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballot Nov. 8

A voter reminder. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Visit VoteTexas.gov for information or visit the county elections administrator at the courthouse annex in Montague, to get a voter registration card.
MONTAGUE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie

Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
BOWIE, TX
texomashomepage.com

Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Play cast prepares to open this week

Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?. Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts...
BOWIE, TX
texomashomepage.com

Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for missing high-risk 14-year-old

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police were searching for a missing high-risk girl Thursday night.Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus. Police posted on social media that she was located just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location was believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that was not confirmed. 
DENTON, TX
texomashomepage.com

Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

1A district preview race ran at Midway

All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
HENRIETTA, TX
texomashomepage.com

That’s not sap all over your car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
GRAHAM, TX

