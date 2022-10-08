Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
bowienewsonline.com
Commissioners to meet twice on Monday
The Montague County Commissioners will meet twice on Oct. 10. At 8:45 a.m. the court will conduct a public hearing on naming a private road Legacy Lane in precinct four off of Upper Montague County Road. A hearing is required per the Texas Transportation Code. Action will follow in the 9 a.m. session.
bowienewsonline.com
Register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballot Nov. 8
A voter reminder. Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Visit VoteTexas.gov for information or visit the county elections administrator at the courthouse annex in Montague, to get a voter registration card.
bowienewsonline.com
ICF creates affordable, energy-efficient homes, developer saw a market need in Bowie
Kenson Vance is a shrewd businessman, but he also has a desire to develop affordable housing for a community as well as help serve those with special needs. Vance calls himself a realtor and developer. Making his home in Alvord, he has been working in Bowie the past several years first doing several house “flips.” Two years ago he put in one of the first tiny house projects on the corner of South Mason and Clay Streets. He and a silent partner operate under the name Dynamic Duo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
bowienewsonline.com
Play cast prepares to open this week
Imagine you are traveling up the North Shore of Massachusetts and you come across Ye Old Wayside Inn off of Old Saltmarsh Road. There is a storm warning up and you need a place to stay. Do you go in?. Come join the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
texomashomepage.com
Bartender arrested for selling alcohol to a minor
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after he allegedly sold alcoholic beverages to a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, September 30, agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted an undercover operation at Lone Star Bar, on Jacksboro Highway after they received a complaint about TABC violations.
Denton police end search for missing high-risk 14-year-old
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police were searching for a missing high-risk girl Thursday night.Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus. Police posted on social media that she was located just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location was believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that was not confirmed.
Dallas-Fort Worth resident over $1 million richer after Texas Lottery jackpot win
How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if the woodchuck just won $1 million?
texomashomepage.com
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Mom Makes Her Way Onto School Bus To Fight With Student
Latoya Denise Smith and Lanajia Shantay Yvette Miller are facing assault charges.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Did you win? $2 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold outside Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a great day to be alive this Saturday in October, as college football will be alive at the Cotton Bowl with Texas and Oklahoma, but there’s also extra celebration happening right outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, not football-related. The Texas Lottery reports a $2...
bowienewsonline.com
1A district preview race ran at Midway
All of the 1A local schools competed at Midway on Wednesday in the last cross country meet before district. It was a good preview of what is to come next week as the only school that was not there was district favorite Slidell. The Saint Jo boy’s team had the...
texomashomepage.com
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
texomashomepage.com
Woman who allegedly killed her mother by sitting on her, back in jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman awaiting trial for allegedly smothering her mother to death by sitting on her while praying is back in jail after a new arrest warrant is issued when she failed to show up for a court hearing last month. Gloria Jordan, 41, was booked...
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
Comments / 0