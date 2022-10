NEW YORK – Columbia field hockey (3-8, 1-2) hosted the Monmouth University Hawks (5-7, 1-1) on Sunday afternoon. The Lions fell to the visitors 5-0. Katie Wimmer and Gianna Cilluffo, making her first career appearance, combined for 10 saves. Cilluffo entered the contest in the second half. The first-year keeper from Newtown Square, Pa. made five saves on 13 shots.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO