Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Plunge into Adventure on This Tiny Southern Caribbean Island
“In Bonaire, you don’t think, you just do.” At least that’s what I repeat to myself standing at the edge of this cliff, eyeing the dirt-covered notch of fossilized coral beneath my feet. About 25 feet below that there’s clear, impossibly turquoise water. Maybe too clear: I think I see shadows of rock-masses right beneath the ripples, but hopefully my eyes are playing tricks on me.
tourcounsel.com
Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)
Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
Comments / 3