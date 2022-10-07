ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

Local controlled substance expert warning of rainbow fentanyl pills

MILWAUKEE — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning about rainbow-colored pills laced with potent amounts of fentanyl. Now, WISN 12 News is hearing from a local doctor urging parents and users to be aware. This week, federal agents in New York City seized thousands of pills...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
WAUKESHA, WI
horseandrider.com

Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Kenosha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: John Goodlow, Khamphanh Phakousonh sought

MILWAUKEE - It can't be stressed enough: Sometimes a little piece of information is exactly what U.S. Marshals need. "Anything you might not think is a worthy tip could be," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "The smallest tip turned out to lead to the arrest of an individual."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Protective Services#Mobile Crisis#Health Crisis#Enhancements#Mental Health Services#Khds#The Crisis Program
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle

Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
GERMANTOWN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KIMT

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
1520 The Ticket

IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise

Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted. Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart. On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
WISN

Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots

RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy