Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Local controlled substance expert warning of rainbow fentanyl pills
MILWAUKEE — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning about rainbow-colored pills laced with potent amounts of fentanyl. Now, WISN 12 News is hearing from a local doctor urging parents and users to be aware. This week, federal agents in New York City seized thousands of pills...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mass shooting 'threat' prompts commitment, forced medication
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The man charged with threatening a mass shooting at Carroll University in 2018 and again this year is now in a Waukesha County mental hospital awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric facility. On Thursday, Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ordered 61-year-old Timothy Hoeller to be involuntarily committed...
horseandrider.com
Two Horses Test Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses in Walworth and Dane counties positive for strangles. On Sept. 29, a 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare at a private facility in Dane County tested positive. She presented with a cough, fever, and nasal discharge beginning on Sept. 21. She did not have a fever and is currently alive.
shepherdexpress.com
Superintendent Chantell Jewell Seeks Rehabilitation at the House of Correction
Does the public know what goes on at the Milwaukee County House of Correction? According to Superintendent Chantell Jewell, “People often have a misperception of what happens here.” In other words, it’s more than incarceration. It’s about rehabilitation. Located in Franklin, the House of Correction is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha girl loses parents, community organizes ‘Katalina’s Day’
KENOSHA, Wis. – A young girl is heartbroken after losing both of her parents this summer, but it’s a young boy who is doing what he can to cheer her up. Katalina Shope, 7, and her grandmother, Vickie Hunt, just experienced a summer they will never forget. “One...
CBS 58
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: John Goodlow, Khamphanh Phakousonh sought
MILWAUKEE - It can't be stressed enough: Sometimes a little piece of information is exactly what U.S. Marshals need. "Anything you might not think is a worthy tip could be," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "The smallest tip turned out to lead to the arrest of an individual."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle
Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Saturday. Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 pm, according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Graduation Requirement: Milwaukee Public Schools Mandate Students Apply for College Financial Aid
Milwaukee Public Schools are now requiring students to apply for college financial aid before they can graduate from high school, but critics say the city’s schools should worry about basic reading and writing before leaders worry about college. MPS made Free Application for Federal Student Aid applications mandatory this...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions
WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
Racine woman beats addiction to become a weightlifting champion and mom
Four years ago Heather Braun, from Racine, woke up in a hospital. She overdosed on heroin. The doctors drew her blood and found out she was pregnant. That was the moment everything changed.
IL Man Arrested At WI Walmart For Stealing $10,000 Of Merchandise
Illinois shoplifter uses a sneaky way to steal from a Wisconsin Walmart but he still gets busted. Shoplifter Busted For Stealing $10,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Walmart. On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
WISN
Hearing delayed for Wisconsin man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots
RACINE, Wis. — The court case of a Union Grove man charged with election fraud was delayed once again Friday. Harry Wait, 68, considers himself a freedom fighter. “The state calls me a criminal, just as Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and the list goes on and on and on,” Wait said outside the Racine County Courthouse when he made his first court appearance Sept. 9.
Elmbrook Humane Society asks for public's help after rescuing 65 cats
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) staff responded to a request from the Brookfield Police Department to remove cats from deplorable conditions at a residence in Brookfield.
CBS 58
'Isn’t a hero worth $10?': Donations down for Southeast Wisconsin chapter of Wreaths Across America
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Friday, Oct. 7, an urgent call for help from a group committed to honoring fallen veterans. Each year Wreaths Across America, a national organization, places memorials on the gravesites of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, but this year they say need your help to make it happen.
Comments / 0