Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Games Viewership Increased by 25% in 2022

As the Phillies return to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, it’s no surprise that viewership for the team’s games on NBC Sports Philadelphia reached its highest level in a decade, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The regional sports network said it experienced a 25%...
NBC Philadelphia

Midges Swarm Browns in Cleveland Ahead of Guardians-Yankees Series

Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.
NBC Philadelphia

Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker

Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Announce Rob Thomson Extension Through 2024 Season

ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
NBC Philadelphia

Guardians-Yankees, Mariners-Astros How to Watch 2022 ALDS Info, Stream and More

2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Braves Game Times at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Times are finally out for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Braves. Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37...
NBC Philadelphia

Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Ears Checked by Umps for Foreign Substance

Padres' Joe Musgrove has ears checked by umps for foreign substance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove couldn't believe his ears. While in the middle of tossing a shutout and protecting a four-run lead during the deciding Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, umpires stopped the game to check his noticeably shiny ears after a substance check was requested by New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Overreactions: Why Ugly Win Vs. Cardinals Was Good for Birds

Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles entered Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals as the NFL's darlings, the team receiving national hype and adoration. It was deserved (they were the league's last undefeated team) and it was fun, but eventually you need a dose of reality and you need to tough one out.
NBC Philadelphia

Gobble Down on Fall-Themed Food at Phillies October Playoff Games

October baseball is back at the Phillies' ballpark and Aramark is making sure some new items have a fall flair. The Phillies Gobbler pays homage to Thanksgiving dinner, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabby Sweets brings warm cinnamon-maple sauce into the fold and the S’more Milkshake has the tastes of a seasonal bonfire to Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit

NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
