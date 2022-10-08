Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
J.T. Realmuto: ‘I Can Promise You, Nobody's Excited to Play the Phillies Right Now'
ST. LOUIS -- The Phillies' celebration was just starting. The team posed for a picture in front of the pitcher's mound at Busch Stadium and now the party was headed inside to the clubhouse and a stash of champagne. In the dugout, Rob Thomson grabbed J.T. Realmuto just as he...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Vs. Braves: Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm Lead Phils to NLDS Game 1 Win
ATLANTA -- It's too early to say the Phillies are sitting pretty in their best-of-five National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, but, man, was this ever a good way to start things off. With Nick Castellanos providing big hits early in the game, the Phillies built a six-run...
NBC Philadelphia
Robertson Injured Celebrating Harper's Homer, Left Off Phillies' NLDS Roster
ATLANTA -- The Phillies have overcome injuries to several key players this season. As they enter the National League Division Series, they are faced with the challenge again. Key late-game reliever David Robertson has been left off the team's roster for the series against the Atlanta Braves. Robertson suffered a...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Games Viewership Increased by 25% in 2022
As the Phillies return to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, it’s no surprise that viewership for the team’s games on NBC Sports Philadelphia reached its highest level in a decade, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The regional sports network said it experienced a 25%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies-Braves, Padres-Dodgers How to Watch NLDS on TV, Stream and More
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia...
NBC Philadelphia
Midges Swarm Browns in Cleveland Ahead of Guardians-Yankees Series
Midges swarm Browns in Cleveland ahead of Guardians-Yankees series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. FirstEnergy Stadium is bugging out. Midges have swarmed the building ahead of Sunday’s contest between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s not just one spot, either, as players, press and fans are experiencing the invasion.
NBC Philadelphia
Astros' Phil Maton to Miss Postseason After Punching Locker
Astros’ Phil Maton to miss postseason after punching locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phil Maton let his anger get the best of him, and it is going to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs. The Houston Astros reliever revealed on Tuesday that he broke...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Hits Walk-Off Home Run to Complete Astros' Comeback Over Mariners
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Announce Rob Thomson Extension Through 2024 Season
ATLANTA – The Phillies have made some news on the day before they open play in the National League Division Series. The club has rewarded Rob Thomson with a two-year contract extension to manage the club through 2024. Thomson, 59, took over as interim manager when the club fired...
NBC Philadelphia
Guardians-Yankees, Mariners-Astros How to Watch 2022 ALDS Info, Stream and More
2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming...
NBC Philadelphia
When Was the Last Time the San Diego Padres Played in the Playoffs? What About the World Series?
San Diego is all about baseball right now. Padres fans are getting some much-needed playoff baseball for the first time since 2020. That year, because of the pandemic, fans were not able to see the action in-person. Needless to say, there is some making up to do. When Were the...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Vs. Braves Game Times at Citizens Bank Park
Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Times are finally out for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Braves. Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Ears Checked by Umps for Foreign Substance
Padres' Joe Musgrove has ears checked by umps for foreign substance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove couldn't believe his ears. While in the middle of tossing a shutout and protecting a four-run lead during the deciding Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, umpires stopped the game to check his noticeably shiny ears after a substance check was requested by New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Overreactions: Why Ugly Win Vs. Cardinals Was Good for Birds
Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles entered Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals as the NFL's darlings, the team receiving national hype and adoration. It was deserved (they were the league's last undefeated team) and it was fun, but eventually you need a dose of reality and you need to tough one out.
NBC Philadelphia
Week 5 Eagles Grades by Position After Tough Win Vs. Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles remain unbeaten. The Eagles beat the Cardinals 20-17 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday to improve to 5-0. But the nature of this game made it pretty hard to grade. There’s plenty to improve, but a win’s a win,...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Injury Update: Jason Kelce Leaves Cardinals Game, Then Returns
GLENDALE, Ariz. — With the Eagles already down a couple starting offensive linemen, Jason Kelce was forced out of the Cardinals game in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. Kelce was slow to get up and then hobbled straight into the locker room with an apparent leg injury late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Gobble Down on Fall-Themed Food at Phillies October Playoff Games
October baseball is back at the Phillies' ballpark and Aramark is making sure some new items have a fall flair. The Phillies Gobbler pays homage to Thanksgiving dinner, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabby Sweets brings warm cinnamon-maple sauce into the fold and the S’more Milkshake has the tastes of a seasonal bonfire to Citizens Bank Park.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Twitter Roasts Kyler Murray's Green Pregame Outfit
NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style. The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit,...
Comments / 0