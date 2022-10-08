Read full article on original website
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
UPDATE: Early Morning Drug Bust at Osage Beach Motel
A routine overnight check of an Osage Beach business comes to an end with one suspect in custody and a continuing search for a second suspect. Sergeant Scott Hines, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, says the sequence of events at the motel in the 54-hundred block of the Osage Beach Parkway started with a license plate reported stolen out of Columbia on a vehicle which was also reported as stolen…
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Callaway County Sheriff is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 14 after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism posted a $2,000 bail after he was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, Chism The post Court date scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff accused of driving while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The original version of the story stated the crash happened on Saturday night. The article has been corrected to reflect the crash happened on Sunday night. Jefferson City Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Highway 50 around 7:30 Sunday night. The westbound lane of The post Woman and two girls injured by suspected drunk driver appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Randolph County, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday evening on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee of the Callaway County Sheriff's Office says, Sheriff Chism was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest. Maylee says, Chism was processed through the Randolph County The post Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Meth & Fentanyl found during Owensville drug bust, one person arrested
A Gasconade County woman is facing numerous charges following a drug bust late last week. April Aemisegger, of Owensville, was charged Friday with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $50,000.
Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Chesterfield man was convicted by a Moniteau County jury on Wednesday for multiple felonies. Bradley Duncan, 57, was found guilty for first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful criminal action. The jury found Duncan for trying to shoot and kill his ex-wife at Millard Rekus Funeral Home in Eldon on The post Chesterfield man convicted in Eldon funeral shooting case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Accused murderer Jessie Williams returned to streets after serving time for violent past
COLUMBIA — The man accused of throwing a Columbia woman 38 feet off an overpass to her death recently returned to the streets after serving time for a violent past. Jessie Williams was accused of murdering Kaylen Ann Schmit Tuesday night. Williams was paroled for a prior violent crime...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Numerous Criminal Case Updates Being Provided By Miller County
In news from the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office – One man convicted of trying to shoot his ex-wife inside an Eldon funeral home last year has been sentenced to prison…while another man’s murder trial has been granted a change of venue. Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Winfrey says...
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A homeless Sedalia man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Wednesday, October 5. According to a probable cause statement, Sedalia Police responded to 530 East 4th Street to a report of an alleged assault. A victim relayed to the officer that Cal Childers had come over to...
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Two men arrested near Warsaw in plot to kill undocumented immigrants, Border Patrol agents
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were charged Friday in separate criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. A federal criminal complaint against 37-year-old Bryan C. Perry of Clarksville, Tennessee, charges him with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.
Three people arrested after shots are fired at FBI agents in Benton County
Three people are taken into custody after shots are fired at FBI agents in Benton County. The FBI in Kansas City issued a statement saying they had a presence in the 30000 block of Highway 65 in Warsaw this morning related to an ongoing federal investigation. The statement says when agents announced their presence, they came under fire from someone inside the home. Law enforcement did not return fire and three people were taken into custody without incident.
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The United States Department of Justice has released the names of two men involved in an incident with FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri.
Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri
WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
Man Jailed Following Fort Wood Shooting
One person is in a Springfield hospital and another is in the Pulaski County Jail in Waynesville, following a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given.
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ Two people were killed Friday evening after a crash involving three vehicles in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Highway Five north of Mt. Horeb Road. Troopers say, 24-year-old Ashley Dinkins was driving when she tried to pass another car, when she was The post Two dead, three hurt following crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
