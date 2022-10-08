A cross-sectional study to validate an administrative back pain severity classification tool based on the graded chronic pain scale

Read full article on original website
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
Sore Throat Becoming Dominant COVID Symptom: Reports
Oct. 4, 2022 – Having a sore throat is becoming a dominant symptom of COVID-19 infection, with fever and loss of smell becoming less common, according to recent reports in the U.K. The shift could be a cause of concern for the fall. As the main symptoms of the...
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A "landmark" study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated.
High risk of developing dementia in Parkinson's disease: a Swedish registry-based study
Dementia have substantial negative impact on the affected individual, their care partners and society. Persons living with Parkinson's disease (PwP) are also to a large extent living with dementia. The aim of this study is to estimate time to dementia in PD using data from a large quality register with access to baseline clinical and patient reported data merged with Swedish national health registries. Persons with Parkinson's disease in the Swedish Neuro Registries/Parkinson's Disease Swedish PD Registry (PARKreg) in Sweden were included and linked to national health registries and matched by sex and age to controls without PD. Time to dementia was analysed with Cox regression models assuming proportional hazards, with time since diagnosis as the underlying time variable. In this large prospective cohort study, PwP had approximately four times higher risk of developing dementia as compared to age and sex-matched controls, a finding which remained after adjusting for potential confounders. The present results underline the high risk of dementia in PD and further emphasize the importance of developing symptomatic and ultimately disease modifying strategies to counteract this part of the non-motor symptomatology in PD.
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
Association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptom severity and white matter integrity moderated by in-scanner head motion
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common and debilitating neurodevelopmental disorder associated with various negative life impacts. The manifestation of ADHD is very heterogeneous, and previous investigations on neuroanatomical alterations in ADHD have yielded inconsistent results. We investigated the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion and ADHD hyperactivity severity on motion-corrected fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffusion tensor imaging in the currently largest sample (n"‰="‰739) of medication-naÃ¯ve children and adolescents (age range 5"“22 years). We used automated tractography to examine whole-brain and mean FA of the tracts most frequently reported in ADHD; corpus callosum forceps major and forceps minor, left and right superior-longitudinal fasciculus, and left and right corticospinal tract (CST). Associations between FA and hyperactivity severity appeared when in-scanner head motion was not accounted for as mediator. However, causal mediation analysis revealed that these effects are fully mediated through in-scanner head motion for whole-brain FA, the corpus callosum forceps minor, and left superior-longitudinal fasciculus. Direct effect of hyperactivity severity on FA was only found for the left CST. This study illustrates the crucial role of in-scanner head motion in the identification of white matter integrity alterations in ADHD and shows how neglecting irremediable motion artifacts causes spurious findings. When the mediating effect of in-scanner head motion on FA is accounted for, an association between hyperactivity severity and FA is only present for the left CST; this may play a crucial role in the manifestation of hyperactivity and impulsivity symptoms in ADHD.
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Mortality by ribosomal sequencing (MoRS) provides a window into taxon-specific cell lysis
Microbes are by far the dominant biomass in the world's oceans and drive biogeochemical cycles that are critical to life on Earth. The composition of marine microbial communities is highly dynamic, spatially and temporally, with consequent effects on their functional roles. In part, these changes in composition result from viral lysis, which is taxon-specific and estimated to account for about half of marine microbial mortality. Here, we show that extracellular ribosomal RNA (rRNAext) is produced by viral lysis, and that specific lysed populations can be identified by sequencing rRNAext recovered from seawater samples. In ten seawater samples collected at five depths between the surface and 265"‰m during and following a phytoplankton bloom, lysis was detected in about 15% of 16,946 prokaryotic taxa, identified from amplicon sequence variants (ASVs), with lysis occurring in up to 34% of taxa within a water sample. The ratio of rRNAext to cellular rRNA (rRNAcell) was used as an index of taxon-specific lysis, and revealed that higher relative lysis was most commonly associated with copiotrophic bacteria that were in relatively low abundance, such as those in the genera Escherichia and Shigella spp., as well as members of the Bacteriodetes; whereas, relatively low lysis was more common in taxa that are often relatively abundant, such as members of the Pelagibacterales (i.e., SAR11 clade), cyanobacteria in the genus Synechococcus, and members of the phylum Thaumarchaeota (synonym, Nitrososphaerota) that comprised about 13"“15% of the 16 S rRNA gene sequences below 30"‰m. These results provide an explanation for the long-standing conundrum of why highly productive bacteria that are readily isolated from seawater are often in very low abundance. The ability to estimate taxon-specific cell lysis will help explore the distribution and abundance of microbial populations in nature.
Two-year effects of semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity: the STEP 5 trial
The STEP 5 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4"‰mg versus placebo (both plus behavioral intervention) for long-term treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, without diabetes. The co-primary endpoints were the percentage change in body weight and achievement of weight loss of â‰¥5% at week"‰104. Efficacy was assessed among all randomized participants regardless of treatment discontinuation or rescue intervention. From 5 October 2018 to 1 February 2019, 304 participants were randomly assigned to semaglutide 2.4"‰mg (n"‰="‰152) or placebo (n"‰="‰152), 92.8% of whom completed the trial (attended the end-of-trial safety visit). Most participants were female (236 (77.6%)) and white (283 (93.1%)), with a mean (s.d.) age of 47.3 (11.0)"‰years, body mass index of 38.5 (6.9)"‰kg"‰m"“2 and weight of 106.0 (22.0)"‰kg. The mean change in body weight from baseline to week"‰104 was âˆ’15.2% in the semaglutide group (n"‰="‰152) versus âˆ’2.6% with placebo (n"‰="‰152), for an estimated treatment difference of âˆ’12.6 %-points (95% confidence interval, âˆ’15.3 to âˆ’9.8; P"‰<"‰0.0001). More participants in the semaglutide group than in the placebo group achieved weight loss â‰¥5% from baseline at week"‰104 (77.1% versus 34.4%; P"‰<"‰0.0001). Gastrointestinal adverse events, mostly mild-to-moderate, were reported more often with semaglutide than with placebo (82.2% versus 53.9%). In summary, in adults with overweight (with at least one weight-related comorbidity) or obesity, semaglutide treatment led to substantial, sustained weight loss over 104"‰weeks versus placebo. NCT03693430.
Humidity-dependent lubrication of highly loaded contacts by graphite and a structural transition to turbostratic carbon
Graphite represents a promising material for solid lubrication of highly loaded tribological contacts under extreme environmental conditions. At low loads, graphite's lubricity depends on humidity. The adsorption model explains this by molecular water films on graphite leading to defect passivation and easy sliding of counter bodies. To explore the humidity dependence and validate the adsorption model for high loads, a commercial graphite solid lubricant is studied using microtribometry. Even at 1"‰GPa contact pressure, a high and low friction regime is observed - depending on humidity. Transmission electron microscopy reveals transformation of the polycrystalline graphite lubricant into turbostratic carbon after high and even after low load (50"‰MPa) sliding. Quantum molecular dynamics simulations relate high friction and wear to cold welding and shear-induced formation of turbostratic carbon, while low friction originates in molecular water films on surfaces. In this work, a generalized adsorption model including turbostratic carbon formation is suggested.
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Gut microbiome insights from 16S rRNA analysis of 17-year periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada spp.) Broods II, VI, and X
Periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada) have coevolved with obligate bacteriome-inhabiting microbial symbionts, yet little is known about gut microbial symbiont composition or differences in composition among allochronic Magicicada broods (year classes) which emerge parapatrically or allopatrically in the eastern United States. Here, 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing was performed to determine gut bacterial community profiles of three periodical broods, including II (Connecticut and Virginia, 2013), VI (North Carolina, 2017), and X (Maryland, 2021, and an early emerging nymph collected in Ohio, 2017). Results showed similarities among all nymphal gut microbiomes and between morphologically distinct 17-year Magicicada, namely Magicicada septendecim (Broods II and VI) and 17-year Magicicada cassini (Brood X) providing evidence of a core microbiome, distinct from the microbiome of burrow soil inhabited by the nymphs. Generally, phyla Bacteroidetes [Bacteroidota] (>"‰50% relative abundance), Actinobacteria [Actinomycetota], or Proteobacteria [Pseudomonadota] represented the core. Acidobacteria and genera Cupriavidus, Mesorhizobium, and Delftia were prevalent in nymphs but less frequent in adults. The primary obligate endosymbiont, Sulcia (Bacteroidetes), was dominant amongst core genera detected. Chryseobacterium were common in Broods VI and X. Chitinophaga, Arthrobacter, and Renibacterium were common in Brood X, and Pedobacter were common to nymphs of Broods II and VI. Further taxonomic assignment of unclassified Alphaproteobacteria sequencing reads allowed for detection of multiple copies of the Hodgkinia 16S rRNA gene, distinguishable as separate operational taxonomic units present simultaneously. As major emergences of the broods examined here occur at 17-year intervals, this study will provide a valuable comparative baseline in this era of a changing climate.
Specific disruption of the ventral anterior temporo-frontal network reveals key implications for language comprehension and cognition
Recent investigations have raised the question of the role of the anterior lateral temporal cortex in language processing (ventral language network). Here we present the language and overall cognitive performance of a rare male patient with chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident with a well-documented lesion restricted to the anterior temporal cortex and its connections via the extreme capsule with the pars triangularis of the inferior frontal gyrus (i.e. Broca's region). The performance of this unique patient is compared with that of two chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident male patients with damage to the classic dorsal posterior temporo-parietal language system. Diffusion tensor imaging is used to reconstruct the relevant white matter tracts of the three patients, which are also compared with those of 10 healthy individuals. The patient with the anterior temporo-frontal lesion presents with flawless and fluent speech, but selective impairment in accessing lexico-semantic information, in sharp contrast to the impairments in speech, sentence comprehension and repetition observed after lesions to the classic dorsal language system. The present results underline the contribution of the ventral language stream in lexico-semantic processing and higher cognitive functions, such as active selective controlled retrieval.
An interactive mouthguard based on mechanoluminescence-powered optical fibre sensors for bite-controlled device operation
Keyboards and touchscreens are widely used to control electronic devices, but these can be difficult to operate for individuals with dexterity impairments or neurological conditions. Several assistive technologies, such as voice recognition and eye tracking, have been developed to provide alternate methods of control. However, these can have problems in terms of use and maintenance. Here we report a bite-controlled optoelectronic system that uses mechanoluminescence-powered distributed-optical-fibre sensors that are integrated into mouthguards. Phosphors that are sensitive to mechanical stimulus are arranged in an array of contact pads in a flexible mouthguard; by using unique patterns of occlusal contacts in lateral positions, various forms of mechanical deformation can be distinguished by the fibre sensors via ratiometric luminescence measurements. By combining the device with machine learning algorithms, it is possible to translate complex bite patterns into specific data inputs with an accuracy of 98%. We show that interactive mouthguards can be used to operate computers, smartphones and wheelchairs.
Experimentally revealing anomalously large dipoles in the dielectric of a quantum circuit
Quantum two-level systems (TLSs) intrinsic to glasses induce decoherence in many modern quantum devices, such as superconducting qubits. Although the low-temperature physics of these TLSs is usually well-explained by a phenomenological standard tunneling model of independent TLSs, the nature of these TLSs, as well as their behavior out of equilibrium and at high energies above 1 K, remain inconclusive. Here we measure the non-equilibrium dielectric loss of TLSs in amorphous silicon using a superconducting resonator, where energies of TLSs are varied in time using a swept electric field. Our results show the existence of two distinct ensembles of TLSs, interacting weakly and strongly with phonons, where the latter also possesses anomalously large electric dipole moment. These results may shed new light on the low temperature characteristics of amorphous solids, and hold implications to experiments and applications in quantum devices using time-varying electric fields.
Rats use strategies to make object choices in spontaneous object recognition tasks
Rodent spontaneous object recognition (SOR) paradigms are widely used to study the mechanisms of complex memory in many laboratories. Due to the absence of explicit reinforcement in these tasks, there is an underlying assumption that object exploratory behaviour is 'spontaneous'. However, rodents can strategise, readily adapting their behaviour depending on the current information available and prior predications formed from learning and memory. Here, using the object-place-context (episodic-like) recognition task and novel analytic methods relying on multiple trials within a single session, we demonstrate that rats use a context-based or recency-based object recognition strategy for the same types of trials, depending on task conditions. Exposure to occasional ambiguous conditions changed animals' responses towards a recency-based preference. However, more salient and predictable conditions led to animals exploring objects on the basis of episodic novelty reliant on contextual information. The results have important implications for future research using SOR tasks, especially in the way experimenters design, analyse and interpret object recognition experiments in non-human animals.
