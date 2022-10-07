Read full article on original website
Related
USDA Conservation Grants Prop up Agribusiness as Usual
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Every year, the US Department of Agriculture spends billions of dollars propping up large-scale farming of commodities like corn and soybeans. These crops in turn suffuse the food system, fattening animals on America’s factory-scale meat farms and providing the bulk of sweeteners and fats in processed foods.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2022
Hit river system means today. Max Armstrong recalls a ride on a Mississippi tow boat with barges down the river. That trip as during a dry fall when water levels were low. Traveling down the river with 35 barges he shares just how shallow the river was back then. It’s a challenge facing travel down the river today as continuing drought has slowed flow. Max shares other challenges that shallow river system creates for agriculture.
beefmagazine.com
National Institute for Animal Agriculture partners with CDC
In August, The National Institute for Animal Agriculture (NIAA) hosted a group of ten farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians on a tour and engagement visit with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Each year the Cattlemen’s Beef Board designates Beef Checkoff funding to programming that includes research, foreign marketing,...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
agupdate.com
Large farm operations present unique challenges
Large farming operations differ from small farms in more than just acres. There is a whole different mindset and set of management requirements. The average farm size has increased substantially over the past century while the number of farms has shrunk. Still, there are more than 70,000 farms in Illinois alone. The majority are relatively small. That skews the averages.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Nebraska Pork Producers Association seeks Pork Ambassadors
The Nebraska Pork Producers Association, under the direction of Education Director Sophia Lentfer, has launched a new Pork Ambassador Program. The Pork Ambassador Program is a career development program that will provide a variety of firsthand experiences to promote career development. NPPA is seeking college-age students to be a part...
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pork producers in a contractionary mode
After last week's USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, USDA Livestock Analyst Shayle Shagam says its plain and simple – pork producers are very much in a contractionary mode. Both breeding and market hog inventories were down 1% and the Sept. 1 inventory of all U.S. hogs and pigs, at 73.8 million head, was also 1% below Sept. 1 of last year.
beefmagazine.com
Preparing for financial opportunity – Retention of heifers
After a couple months of dealing with drought and heat related topics it’s time to look ahead at some of the financial opportunities on the horizon. Cattle producers need to act as business managers and assess inventories of all resources and commodities on hand to determine the best course of action to maximize their profit potential over the next several years. Regardless of what you have done in the past, now is the time to prepare for the financial opportunities that lie ahead in the cattle business. This week we address the upside of heifer retention.
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers
One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
Comments / 0