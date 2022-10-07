Read full article on original website
Related
Euro 2024 qualifiers: England given Italy rematch, Ireland face daunting group
The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers has thrown up a repeat of the 2020 final, with Italy facing England in Group C. There were gasps at the Festhalle in Frankfurt as the former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle pulled England’s name out of the second pot of seeds. On paper, it is England’s toughest qualifying group in more than two decades, with Ukraine and North Macedonia also contesting the two available places at the finals in Germany. Malta complete the five-team group.
BBC
Euro 2024 draw: NI to face Danes and Finns with Republic in with Dutch and France
Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 group opposition will include Denmark, Finland and Slovenia with the Republic of Ireland handed a tough draw as they face France and the Netherlands. Ian Baraclough's NI side are in one of the six-team groups with Kazakhstan and San Marino also in Group H. Stephen Kenny's...
UEFA・
Lionesses v USA the fastest-selling England game at new Wembley
The Lionesses’ showdown with the world champions, the USA, on Friday was the fastest-selling England game – men’s or women’s – at the new Wembley
wtatennis.com
Swiatek passes McNally test in Ostrava to notch 59th win of 2022
No.1 seed Iga Swiatek reached her 10th semifinal of 2022 with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of qualifier Caty McNally at the Agel Open. Having set a record for the longest Hologic WTA Tour winning streak between February and July, US Open champion Swiatek's active streak has now ticked up to nine. The Pole's overall season record is 59-7 -- one victory away from tying Caroline Wozniacki, the last player to win 60 matches in a single season. The former World No.1 hit that mark in 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
European champ Italy draws England in Euro 2024 qualifying
FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — At a time when UEFA is considering changes to revive interest in European Championship qualifying matches, the draw for Euro 2024 threw up some big-time clashes. Most notably, the finalists of the last tournament will meet again on the way to Germany after...
UEFA・
volleyballmag.com
USA women beat Türkiye in four in FIVB Worlds
The USA bounced back from getting swept by Poland with a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 victory Friday over Türkiye in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship. The win guarantees the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals, but first they wrap up pool play Friday against Thailand. Chiaka Ogbogu...
England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying
England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.🇮🇹🏴The #ThreeLions have been placed in Group C for #EURO2024 qualifying, alongside Italy. pic.twitter.com/nLCaO6eRJN— England (@England) October 9, 2022Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s...
LCS teams all fall as LoL Worlds group stage starts
The three teams from the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series all lost their opening match at the World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Barbora Krejcikova reaches Czech final
Homeland favorite Barbora Krejcikova will face top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in Sunday's final at the Agel Open in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The unseeded Krejcikova rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against Wimbledon champ Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in Saturday's semifinals. Krejcikova became the first Czech player to make the final in the event's three-year history, despite 17 aces from Rybakina.
Rugby-Muzzo double earns Italy opening win over United States
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Aura Muzzo scored a pair of tries as Italy fought back for a 22-10 win over the United States in their opening Pool B clash at the women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday, while Wales secured a last-gasp win over Scotland in their Pool A contest.
SkySports
Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan, Barbora Krejcikova prevails in Ostrava
Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Barbora Krejcikova came from a set down to beat world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the Agel Open final. The Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine...
England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman
England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
FOX Sports
USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash
This was the game everyone had been anticipating for months. The reigning World Cup champion United States against the recently crowned European champion England at the iconic Wembley Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd. England won 2-1 in a game that was technically a friendly, but certainly didn't feel...
FOX Sports
Union Berlin beats Stuttgart 1-0, stays top of Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin defender Paul Jaeckel’s late goal was enough for the capital club to lead the Bundesliga for the fourth consecutive weekend with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart on Sunday. Niko Gießelmann delivered a corner that Jaeckel headed in off the left post in the...
England tops US 2-1, women unfurl banner at Wembley Stadium
LONDON (AP) — Ten weeks after conquering Europe, England women proclaimed themselves ready for even more after beating the world champion United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Friday. Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway scored to help England beat the U.S. for the first time since...
NFL・
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova tops Swiatek, reigns at home in Ostrava
Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.
Comments / 0