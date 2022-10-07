Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
Farmers face new reality in beef supply chain
Cattle prices have been moving higher, but not to the same extent as beef prices. For the first eight months of this year, fed-steer prices are 18.9% above the 2018-19 average for January-August. Feeder steer prices are up 13.2%. While these are solid increases, they fail to match the rise in Choice boxed beef prices (+22.1%) and Choice retail beef prices (+27.4%) over the same period.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, October 10, 2022
Hit river system means today. Max Armstrong recalls a ride on a Mississippi tow boat with barges down the river. That trip as during a dry fall when water levels were low. Traveling down the river with 35 barges he shares just how shallow the river was back then. It’s a challenge facing travel down the river today as continuing drought has slowed flow. Max shares other challenges that shallow river system creates for agriculture.
USDA Conservation Grants Prop up Agribusiness as Usual
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Every year, the US Department of Agriculture spends billions of dollars propping up large-scale farming of commodities like corn and soybeans. These crops in turn suffuse the food system, fattening animals on America’s factory-scale meat farms and providing the bulk of sweeteners and fats in processed foods.
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest still behind average
The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
BBC
Somerset couple scoop Sheep Farmers of the Year award
A couple's holistic approach to land management has seen them named Sheep Farmers of the Year. Andy Wear and Jennifer Hunter, from Somerset, have slashed costs and boosted soil health by ditching herbicides and fertilisers. And their sheep are now fed only grass, saving thousands of pounds on grain. The...
Missouri study: 82% of farmstead income is earned outside the farm
(The Center Square) – Research shows more farmers aren’t relying on the harvest to make ends meet, and the trend is changing the economic distance between rural and urban communities. “I don’t want to paint this as challenge for agriculture,” Alan Spell, an assistant extension professor at the...
beefmagazine.com
Preparing for financial opportunity – Retention of heifers
After a couple months of dealing with drought and heat related topics it’s time to look ahead at some of the financial opportunities on the horizon. Cattle producers need to act as business managers and assess inventories of all resources and commodities on hand to determine the best course of action to maximize their profit potential over the next several years. Regardless of what you have done in the past, now is the time to prepare for the financial opportunities that lie ahead in the cattle business. This week we address the upside of heifer retention.
Agriculture Online
New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026
PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
agupdate.com
Large farm operations present unique challenges
Large farming operations differ from small farms in more than just acres. There is a whole different mindset and set of management requirements. The average farm size has increased substantially over the past century while the number of farms has shrunk. Still, there are more than 70,000 farms in Illinois alone. The majority are relatively small. That skews the averages.
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
beefmagazine.com
The importance of beef trade to the cattle industry
A recently released report estimated the impacts of ceasing both U.S. beef exports and imports. The report was authored by Glynn T. Tonsor, Kansas State University and Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University. The report was commissioned by the Kansas Beef Council, Oklahoma Beef Council and the Texas Beef Council.
Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak
A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Rough year for poultry producers means higher holiday prices
With the holidays right around the corner, farm economists say prospects look good for turkey at Thanksgiving this year, but it'll cost you.National Turkey Federation/American Farm Bureau Federation.
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
Phys.org
International collaboration works to breed fungus-resistant cotton
Cotton is an important crop grown around the world, such as in countries like the United States and Uzbekistan. When a fungus began to harm cotton in both countries, it brought together their scientists for an innovative research collaboration. The fungus is called Fusarium wilt race 4 and it has...
beefmagazine.com
Weaning strategies for preconditioning calves
Weaning is a stressful time for calves. There are social stresses associated with removal from the dam and disrupting social hierarchy, physical stresses of transportation and the marketing system, and nutritional stresses of changing feed and water sources. There is a lot of interest in finding the best way to wean calves when we are preconditioning.
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers
One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
