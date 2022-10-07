Read full article on original website
Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs
Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
ALTR Announces Promotion of James Beecham to Chief Executive Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- ALTR, innovator of automated cloud data control and security solutions, today announced that company Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer James Beecham has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Beecham will leverage his technical acumen and passion for the industry and the business to lead the company’s next phase of accelerated expansion. Additionally, the company appointed Co-founder and Vice President Engineering, Chris Struttmann, to the Chief Technology Officer position. Previous CEO David Sikora will remain actively involved with ALTR as a Board Director, CEO Advisor and continued financial investor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005218/en/ James Beecham, CEO, ALTR (Photo: Business Wire)
ALSAC names Leena Munjal Chief Strategy Officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital ®, today announced the appointment of Leena Munjal to the role of chief strategy officer, effective immediately. Munjal reports to Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005405/en/ Leena Munjal, Chief Strategy Officer, ALSAC (Photo: Business Wire)
HeadsUp Healthcare Names Andrea Carter VP of Operations
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Andrea Crawford Carter has joined HeadsUp Healthcare as vice president of operations. HeadsUp provides specialized and compassionate above-the- neck care to workers’ compensation patients. Carter oversees all aspects of patient, provider and client fulfillment, as well as clinical oversight and utilization review. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005023/en/ Andrea Carter joins HeadsUp Healthcare as Vice President of Operations. HeadsUp provides specialized, above-the-neck care to workers’ compensation patients. (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
microcapdaily.com
Bowmo™, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BOMO) AI Driven Staffing Co with Global Ambitions & Powerhouse Management Team
Bowmo™, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BOMO) accumulation continues as new investors jump on board looking for the next big OTC runner. The Company recently completed the name and ticker change from CZNI after Bowmo went public via a reverse merger into the Company. Bowmo is an Artificial Intelligence staffing platform and their flagship product; V-RPO is a combination of proprietary AI-based technology for a do-it-yourself sourcing experience, matching candidates to jobs from 200 million potential candidates without having to use keyword searches or Boolean strings that recently expanded into Europe. The Company has been quickly expanding into new international markets by recruiting talented IT professionals in the European Union and internationally. Bowmo biggest business account is Endeavor, one of the largest sports and entertainment companies in the world, whose holdings include the William Morris Agency. Endeavor Group Holdings EDR on NYSE trades at a $6.7 billion market valuation and did $1.4 billion in Q2, 2022 revenues.
itsecuritywire.com
Quzara LLC Unveils Expanded Partner Program for SOCaaS Solution, Cybertorch™
Quzara LLC, a global cybersecurity firm offering cybersecurity compliance advisory services and MXDR solutions, including Quzara Cybertorch™, their flagship Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), announces the launch of their new partnership program focusing on Technology Partners, Managed Service Providers (MSP) and Service Resellers. Quzara Cybertorch™ solution is FedRAMP HIGH Ready...
fintechfutures.com
Daily News at Sibos 2022
Read our all-in-one Daily News at Sibos edition for the Sibos 2022 conference. Free to read online!. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for. After two years as an all-digital event, Sibos is back with a bang this year with another in-person iteration, with delegates from across the world set to converge on the RAI in Amsterdam.
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces First Ever Salesforce VAR Online B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Accelerator Management solution.
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider that built their technology 100% Native & Lightning on the Salesforce Platform, is also known to partner directly with its customers. Has released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution. SAASTEPS announces the first-ever Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution built 100%...
techaiapp.com
Week in review: 7 cybersecurity audiobooks to read, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082, the two exploited MS Exchange zero-days that still have no official fix, have been added to CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog. October 2022 Patch Tuesday forecast: Looking for...
ffnews.com
An Introduction to Stake – Matthew Leibowitz – Stake
Matthew Leibowitz, CEO & Co-Founder of Stake sits down with Douglas Mackenzie in the FF News studio and gives us an introduction to Stake as a business. Stake started in Australia after Matthew realised that there was a massive opportunity for people outside of the US to invest in the US stock market, due to the high barriers to entry for international investors.
getnews.info
Web Entrepreneur Antony May Shares How He Helps Businesses Make It on Web3
It’s a never-ending game of catch-up with the dynamic worldwide web. The first version, Web1, introduced emails and static websites made of HTML codes. After that came Web 2.0, with its interactive features such as animations, sounds, videos, social media widgets, and more than just coding knowledge to make them work properly. However, the increased accessibility Web2 offers comes with drawbacks in the form of intrusive algorithms. It doesn’t matter if it’s through your emails or web browsing history. The information can be accessed and used against you.
clearadmit.com
Wire Taps 256—London-based finance guy. Tech applicant seeking entrepreneurship. Indian lawyer, next season.
This week’s action-packed episode runs the gamut from admissions gossip to HBS interview invites, and from Fortune’s MBA ranking to candidate profile reviews… Alex and Graham kick things off by reviewing the upcoming MBA admissions deadlines, including UNC / Kenan Flagler, Texas / McCombs and USC / Marshall. They also discuss the activity on MBA LiveWire as Harvard released its Round 1 interview invites. This led to a segment on the forthcoming departure of Chad Losee from Harvard, who joins admissions directors from Stanford, Columbia, Michigan, Tepper, and more as part of an admissions exodus. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans pieces from Emory / Goizueta, ESADE, London Business School and Rochester / Simon as well as the recently published class profiles for Stanford, Chicago / Booth and UVA / Darden. And finally, before tackling three ApplyWire entries, Graham asked Alex to weigh in on the recent MBA ranking from Fortune.
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
thediwire.com
Former Merrill Lynch Advisor Launches Independent Practice through LPL
LPL Financial LLC, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that financial advisor Alexander Guiliano launched a New Jersey-based independent practice, Resonate Wealth Partners, through affiliation with LPL Strategic Wealth Services. LPL Strategic Wealth Services is a “wirehouse breakaway solution” for advisors seeking autonomy. Guiliano is joined by Debbie Appaluccio...
