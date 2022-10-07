Bowmo™, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BOMO) accumulation continues as new investors jump on board looking for the next big OTC runner. The Company recently completed the name and ticker change from CZNI after Bowmo went public via a reverse merger into the Company. Bowmo is an Artificial Intelligence staffing platform and their flagship product; V-RPO is a combination of proprietary AI-based technology for a do-it-yourself sourcing experience, matching candidates to jobs from 200 million potential candidates without having to use keyword searches or Boolean strings that recently expanded into Europe. The Company has been quickly expanding into new international markets by recruiting talented IT professionals in the European Union and internationally. Bowmo biggest business account is Endeavor, one of the largest sports and entertainment companies in the world, whose holdings include the William Morris Agency. Endeavor Group Holdings EDR on NYSE trades at a $6.7 billion market valuation and did $1.4 billion in Q2, 2022 revenues.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO