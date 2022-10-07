Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed
Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton
Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White
The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words
Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up
"As long as you dwell on the bad, it's taking the life away from you that you need to be living," the late country icon told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview about her health struggles Loretta Lynn persevered through several health struggles in the years leading up to her death on Tuesday at age 90. Known for hit singles including "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," the country icon released dozens of albums and earned three Grammy awards over her 60-plus years in the industry —...
Sissy Spacek Releases Emotional Statement on Loretta Lynn’s Death
The news broke yesterday that legendary county music star Loretta Lynn passed away. The music world morns the loss of an icon who had wide a ranging impact on the entertainment world. While she’s best remembered for her almost countless classic country songs, she also had an impact on the...
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard
That’ll get the waterworks flowing… Alan Jackson shared a phone call between himself and the late, great Loretta Lynn, who passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and it’s probably the sweetest tribute I’ve seen so far. Loretta is one of the greatest country artists to ever do it, and stories, photos and videos with the music icon have been pouring in from artists and friends all day. The common theme among all of them, though, […] The post Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'
Loretta Lynn — who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4 — and her little sister Crystal Gayle had a relationship that stood the test of time When Loretta Lynn and little sister Crystal Gayle posed for their joint PEOPLE cover story in 1978, they were two of country music's biggest stars. But behind the scenes, they were like any other siblings. "I had brought two identical blouses that were different colors to the shoot, and I didn't know which one to wear. So, I was told which...
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Heartfelt Tribute
Wynonna Judd is just one of the women of country music paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Fist City” singer died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna Judd, who also lost her mother Naomi this spring....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carrie Underwood Mourns Loretta Lynn’s Death, Reveals ‘Favorite’ Memory of Her
Coal Miner’s Daughter turned country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully at her Hurricane Mills home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the news broke, many have flooded social media with their personal tributes and condolences. From Dolly Parton to Kid Rock, many in the industry are sharing deeply sentimental stories about their experiences with the queen of country music. For instance, fellow female country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is also revealing her favorite memory of Loretta Lynn.
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
Darius Rucker Posts Touching Tribute to Loretta Lynn After Her Death
American icon Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday morning sending a shockwave through the country music community. Following confirmation of her death, fellow country star Darius Rucker took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to his friend and fellow artist. Darius Rucker posted a sweet photo of himself and...
Comments / 0