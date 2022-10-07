ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
KENTUCKY STATE
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed

Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton

Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
The List

The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Relationship With Jack White

The heartbreaking death of Loretta Lynn has left the music world in mourning. The country legend was 90 years old, and her family confirmed the sad news in an emotional statement posted to her website. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they shared. Lynn's loved ones understandably requested privacy as they begin the grieving process.
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
People

Loretta Lynn Survived Multiple Falls and a Stroke Prior to Her Death at 90 — but She Never Gave Up

"As long as you dwell on the bad, it's taking the life away from you that you need to be living," the late country icon told PEOPLE in a 2017 interview about her health struggles Loretta Lynn persevered through several health struggles in the years leading up to her death on Tuesday at age 90. Known for hit singles including "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter," the country icon released dozens of albums and earned three Grammy awards over her 60-plus years in the industry —...
Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard

That’ll get the waterworks flowing… Alan Jackson shared a phone call between himself and the late, great Loretta Lynn, who passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, and it’s probably the sweetest tribute I’ve seen so far. Loretta is one of the greatest country artists to ever do it, and stories, photos and videos with the music icon have been pouring in from artists and friends all day. The common theme among all of them, though, […] The post Alan Jackson Shares Phone Call Between Himself And The Late, Great Loretta Lynn, And It’s The Most Precious Thing I’ve Ever Heard first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'

Loretta Lynn — who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4 — and her little sister Crystal Gayle had a relationship that stood the test of time When Loretta Lynn and little sister Crystal Gayle posed for their joint PEOPLE cover story in 1978, they were two of country music's biggest stars. But behind the scenes, they were like any other siblings. "I had brought two identical blouses that were different colors to the shoot, and I didn't know which one to wear. So, I was told which...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Mourns Loretta Lynn’s Death, Reveals ‘Favorite’ Memory of Her

Coal Miner’s Daughter turned country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully at her Hurricane Mills home on Tuesday, Oct. 4. After the news broke, many have flooded social media with their personal tributes and condolences. From Dolly Parton to Kid Rock, many in the industry are sharing deeply sentimental stories about their experiences with the queen of country music. For instance, fellow female country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is also revealing her favorite memory of Loretta Lynn.
