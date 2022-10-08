ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda
3d ago

maybe wifey, an attorney, should have advised against giner against taking drugs with her? doctor's note or not you cannot fly in the USA with drugs in your possession never mind have them in a foreign country. guess wifey wasted money on law school.

Rusty Walters
3d ago

STOP WHINING !!! Your "wife" committed a serious crime under Russian Law !!! She ADMITTED to SMUGGLING DOPE in the form of HASHISH OIL !!! She was LEGALLY ARRESTED and DETAINED !!! She was LEGALLY CONVICTED AND SENTENCED !!!...Get over it and STOP WHINING !!!

Jimbo Bear
2d ago

Who cares about Brittany Grinder, she created her own 'DRAMA' ! She's _NOT' a victim of a crime, she the 'INSTAGATOR' ! .... #HYPERBOLE She's yesterday 'NEWS' !

Bossip

Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
rolling out

Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Gayle King
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Concerning Brittney Griner News

The sports world continues to grow in concern for WNBA star Brittney Griner, especially following the heartbreaking comments from her wife, Cherelle. This past week, Griner's wife, Cherelle, spoke with CBS News, informing Gayle King that the WNBA star is not doing well imprisoned in Russia. "I think I cried...
NBA

