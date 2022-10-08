Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Day of Service in Honor of Lifelong Friends ScheduledProject Self-SufficiencySussex County, NJ
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted New Jersey Street is TerrifyingTravel MavenWest Milford, NJ
Related
Beloved Elmont Memorial H.S. principal returns to school following mysterious leave
Principal Kevin Dougherty, known affectionately as "Doc," was removed from his position unexpectedly 48 hours before the start of the school year.
Norwalk police deem attack on LGBTQ+ bar owner isolated, non-bias incident
Norwalk police have issued a statement regarding claims they have not acted fast enough following the attack on the owner of one of the city's only LGBTQ+ bars.
Latimer: Shooting on Bee-Line bus may be gang-related
Westchester County Executive George Latimer says investigators believe a shooting last week on a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers was gang-related.
Police: DOE employee shot in head on Utica Avenue; in critical condition
A 19-year-old employee of the city's Department of Education was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Fire set in former Garden Street School in Brewster
Police say the three people were seen leaving the building just moments after the fire was set.
News 12
Officials: Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured child
A driver is facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy injured. The crash happened Sunday evening in Franklin Township. Police say that Paul Mensch struck the boy as he was walking along the 500 block of Oak Avenue. He did not stay at the scene, according to officials.
Brooklyn man accused of fatally striking baby daughter faces manslaughter charge
A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-year-old daughter after being accused of striking her in the head.
Heartbroken mother shares chilling red flags before daughter, 12, vanished
A HEARTBROKEN mother has revealed chilling red flags before her 12-year-old daughter vanished without a trace. Lateefah Smith said that her daughter, Ariyah Garcia-Smith, never revealed that she was unhappy at home before she disappeared on September 21. “I saw her in the morning when I was leaving for work,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 1 arrest made in fatal MTA bus stabbing; second suspect at large
Police have identified the 55-year-old man stabbed to death on an MTA bus Sunday night.
Dad accused of killing 1-year-old daughter seemed loving, neighbors say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father. The residents on the Brooklyn street where Robert Wright lived with his wife and young children never suspected anything out of the ordinary. And some even tried to help the family on […]
Boy, 16, dead, 17-year-old victim injured in Passaic stabbing
PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a Passaic stabbing early Sunday, officials said. The victims, both from Passaic, were stabbed during an altercation near Krueger Place and Poplar Street around 1:20 a.m., authorities said. While the younger teen was pronounced deceased, the other victim — 17 […]
Officials: Explosion inside Paterson home displaces 12 people
An explosion forced a dozen people out of their homes in Paterson on Monday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Violent incident doesn’t derail Eastchester’s Columbus Day festivities
Eastchester went ahead with its festivities for its Columbus Day Sunday despite a violent incident that occurred on Saturday night.
Hunt for killer after 17-year-old girl fatally shot Monday night
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Brooklyn Monday, and as of right now police have no leads on her killer.
Brooklyn man in critical, but stable condition after shooting
A Brooklyn man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot outside 499 Lincoln Place around midnight.
Prayer service held for Floral Park woman killed in Boston crash
Delanie Fekert was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2021 with a doctorate in physical therapy.
NBC New York
Long Island Dad, ‘Cherished Husband' Killed in Hotel Shooting Mourned at Public Mass
Heartbroken friends and loved ones filled a Long Island church Monday to mourn the father of three killed in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby earlier this month while visiting for his son's college family weekend. Paul Kutz, of East Northport, had been in Poughkeepsie, where one of his three sons attends...
Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
Firefighters called to Norwalk senior housing complex on report of smoke caused by burning food
Firefighters responded to a senior housing complex in Norwalk after a report of smoke caused by burning food.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
Comments / 1