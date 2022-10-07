Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man charged with driving two stolen cars in under a month; Kia and Hyundai thefts soar thanks to “Kia boy” fad
The “Kia boy” phenomenon, in which car thieves take advantage of design flaws that let them steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles by peeling the steering columns and starting the engines with a standard USB plug instead of a key, keeps driving up auto theft reports in Chicago and across the country.
KMOV
Attempted burglary in St. Charles is 7th gun store targeted recently
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The St. Charles Police Department and the ATF are investigating an attempted break-in around 5 a.m. at Kevin’s Guns on Duchesne Drive. Police say the thieves stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra a few blocks from the store and attempted to drive the car through the front of the store.
fox32chicago.com
Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
wjol.com
Chicago Man Arrested Following Bolingbrook Traffic Stop
On October 6th at approximately 3:25 pm, members of the BPD Problem Oriented Policing Unit effected a traffic stop in the area of 115th St and Weber Rd for moving traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. During the subsequent investigation, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of cannabis from the vehicle. Juan Jose Morales, 32, of the 6000 block of Rhodes Ave in Chicago, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two active warrants, and multiple traffic offenses. Morales was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
Gurnee crash: At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle collision in north suburbs, sheriff's office says
At least four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the north suburbs Sunday.
wcsjnews.com
ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
cwbchicago.com
Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park
A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
kanecountyconnects.com
DUI Fines Fund New Drone Technology for Kane County Communities
At its October meeting, members of the Kane County DUI Task Force approved two funding requests for drone technology through its grant program. The North Aurora and Campton Hills police departments both applied for and received grant money to purchase the drones. The DUI Task Force is funded primarily through fines imposed on motorists charged with driving while under the influence.
wgnradio.com
How a traffic stop can end with your car getting seized
Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss asset forfeiture. What is it and what is the level of proof that is needed for your property to be taken? Audrey talks about the median forfeiture and the law enforcement purposes that it’s used for.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
‘In broad daylight’: Bucktown residents upset over recent armed robberies
CHICAGO — Bucktown residents are sounding off following recent armed robberies in the neighborhood. One resident WGN News spoke with Friday said despite efforts to bolster security, robberies are all too common and an incident Thursday is shaking up the neighborhood. “Me and my girlfriend were walking past the...
Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders.
Woman attacked, punched in face while on CTA Brown Line on North Side, Chicago police say
The victim said she was sitting in her seat on the train when an unidentified man punched her in the mouth.
Man shot, killed in Lake County residence
A man was shot and killed early Thursday during an argument inside a home in north suburban Beach Park. Tino Roane, 37, of Waukegan, was shot about 12:40 a.m. by a 24-year-old man who lives at the residence in the 38100 block of North Loyola Avenue.
Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital
CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
Retrial case dismissed for daycare worker previously convicted then released in baby's death
All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.
4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation
CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
vfpress.news
Robots Could Be Replacing People In Warehouses As Workers Disappear
Amazon’s massive fulfillment center in Melrose Park. | File. Sunday, October 9, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. In the last three years, there have been at least three major warehouses and fulfillment centers opened in the nine-suburb Village Free Press readership area. But more workspace doesn’t necessarily translate into more jobs, a recent report by IBD Weekly shows.
Skokie police: Young boy found walking alone is reunited with family
A young child was found walking alone in north suburban Skokie Friday morning has been reunited, police said.
