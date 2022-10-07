ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

fox32chicago.com

Masked men use Facebook Marketplace to rob victims: Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a slew of armed robberies in Chicago's Englewood area where the offenders use social media to lure the victims. Since July, police have seen nearly 20 robberies that involve social media resale apps like Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up. In each incident the victims...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Chicago Man Arrested Following Bolingbrook Traffic Stop

On October 6th at approximately 3:25 pm, members of the BPD Problem Oriented Policing Unit effected a traffic stop in the area of 115th St and Weber Rd for moving traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. During the subsequent investigation, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of cannabis from the vehicle. Juan Jose Morales, 32, of the 6000 block of Rhodes Ave in Chicago, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two active warrants, and multiple traffic offenses. Morales was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.
CHICAGO, IL
Lincolnwood, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Lincolnwood, IL
wcsjnews.com

ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WILL COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Who is this guy? Video shows man flinging, punching dog in Lincoln Park

A Lincoln Park woman hopes the public will help Chicago police identify the man who punched and tossed a dog on the street near her home last month. Paula Conrad sent two videos to CWBChicago that show the man parking a minivan in the 1900 block of North Maud around 5:45 p.m. on September 22. He gets out, opens the cargo hatch, and then flings the dog onto the street by its leash.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

DUI Fines Fund New Drone Technology for Kane County Communities

At its October meeting, members of the Kane County DUI Task Force approved two funding requests for drone technology through its grant program. The North Aurora and Campton Hills police departments both applied for and received grant money to purchase the drones. The DUI Task Force is funded primarily through fines imposed on motorists charged with driving while under the influence.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

How a traffic stop can end with your car getting seized

Attorney Audrey Anderson from Anderson Attorneys and Advisors joins Jon Hansen to discuss asset forfeiture. What is it and what is the level of proof that is needed for your property to be taken? Audrey talks about the median forfeiture and the law enforcement purposes that it’s used for.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police investigate business break-ins on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police have seen a recent increase in commercial burglaries in the Albany Park neighborhood. There have been at least eight business break-ins in the past month near West Addison Street and North Kimball Avenue, according to police. Officials are searching for two suspects in their 20s or...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Metra: Train hit car, two taken to hospital

CHICAGO — A Metra train hit a car in Morgan Park Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the train company. Two people — both from the car that was hit — were taken to the hospital. Both victims are in serious, but not life-threatening condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The collision happened […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

4 charged following Wood Dale barricade situation

CHICAGO - Four people were charged following a barricade situation in Wood Dale Tuesday evening. Wood Dale police responded to the area of Ash Avenue and Irving Park Road around 4:30 p.m. after two men were firing shots into the air. Police say the two men ran into a home...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Robots Could Be Replacing People In Warehouses As Workers Disappear

Amazon’s massive fulfillment center in Melrose Park. | File. Sunday, October 9, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. In the last three years, there have been at least three major warehouses and fulfillment centers opened in the nine-suburb Village Free Press readership area. But more workspace doesn’t necessarily translate into more jobs, a recent report by IBD Weekly shows.
MAYWOOD, IL

