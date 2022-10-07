ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Lincolnwood, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Domestic Animals#Urban Areas#Village
vfpress.news

Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF

The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
WESTCHESTER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy