Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.
Man seen beating dog in Lincoln Park
Lincoln Park residents are hoping that photos and video of a man seen beating a dog will lead to his arrest. The incident happened near the PAWS Chicago animal shelter ironically.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
Passengers flee train during 19-hour ride from Michigan to Chicago
Passengers stuck on an Amtrak train say there was no electricity, heat, bathrooms or food during a roughly 19-hour journey from Pontiac to Chicago. Many of them fled the train before it even reached its destination. Wolverine Train 351 first left Michigan around 6 a.m. Friday for the scheduled 5½...
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car crashes into Chicago River after driver loses control on SW Side, police say
The driver was able to get out and get to dry land, and was not hurt, according to police.
vfpress.news
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Man Throws Drink At Ald. Daniel La Spata During Campaign Bike Ride: ‘It Was Jarring And Classless’
WEST TOWN — A man hurled a drink at Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) as he was biking through West Town with supporters Friday night during a campaign event, the alderman and witnesses said. La Spata and about 50 neighbors were biking across the ward to examine existing bike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago marathon updates: Top 2 runners wrap up Bank of America race with impressive times
The 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon attracted runners from all 50 states this year and more than 100 countries.
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
This Famous Illinois Golf Club Found Windows Hidden for 60 Years
You never know what you'll find hiding behind walls when you do a renovation. That truth rang true for a famous golf club in Illinois that found windows hidden for 60 years during a recent reno. Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago features some of the most historic golf holes...
CBS News
MISSING: Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the Loop earlier this month. Cook County Crime Stoppers said Elizaveta Kadnikova, 26, was last seen in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive in Chicago on Oct. 2. Officials said Kandikova is 5 feet, 7...
depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?
Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
8 rescued when 5 boats capsize in Lake Michigan, Evanston fire officials say
Eight people were rescued in Evanston after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan, fire officials said.
Comments / 1