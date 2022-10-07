Read full article on original website
wsucougars.com
Cougs cruise past Beavers in Sunday sweep at Bohler Gym
PULLMAN, Wash. -- Laura Jansen hit .450 (10-1-20) with only a single attack error and right side Katy Ryan added another 10 kills on only 23 swings as Washington State volleyball (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12) swept Oregon State (6-10, 1-5 Pac-12), 3-0 (25-14, 25-21, 25-19), on Sunday afternoon in Bohler Gym. Pia Timmer tallied a match-high 11 kills and the Cougs are now a perfect 11-0 this season against unranked teams as they defended home court for a fifth-straight win in Bohler to open up the 2022 home schedule.
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to No. 12 Oregon
Arizona’s first sellout crowd in more than seven years went home disappointed on Saturday night, as the Wildcats were thumped 49-22 by No. 12 Oregon. “We we didn’t stop them, we turned it over, and that’s usually a recipe for not winning the game,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said afterward.
wsucougars.com
Volleyball hosts Oregon State Sunday on Pac-12 Washington
PULLMAN, Wash. - On the heels of its first top-25 win of the season on Friday night, Washington State volleyball (11-5, 3-2) will host Oregon State (6-9, 1-4) on Sunday at noon in Bohler Gym. Sunday's match will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Washington. The Cougs are unbeaten against unranked...
wsucougars.com
Dori Hathazi Wins 200 Fly, WSU Finishes Fourth at Chick-Fil-A Invitational
FRESNO, Calif. (October 8, 2022) – Washington State finishes fourth overall on the final day of the Chick-Fil-A Invitational hosted by Fresno State University Saturday. UCLA won the meet while NCAA-participant San Diego State University was second, California who placed first at last year's Chick-Fil-A invitational was third, WSU fourth, and Colorado State University fifth. WSU does not have diving and the meet featured teams collecting points in diving.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours
Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
hh-today.com
What’s up at former Hertz lot? Let’s see
A week or two ago, somebody asked me what was going on at the former site of the Hertz car sales lot on Airport Road in Albany. I had no idea but told him I would try to find out. The bike took me past the place on Saturday afternoon....
Four-Time Felon Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug Possession Charges Released on Own Recognizance for Second Time in Two Weeks
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who has been arrested in Nez Perce County on drug charges twice in the past two weeks is being released on his own recognizance again, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. According to a press release, the Lewiston Police Department arrested 24-year-old...
