Healthcare resource utilization and costs among patients with heart failure with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fraction in Spain

Read full article on original website
Related
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
BioMed Central
Positive intervention effect of mobile health application based on mindfulness and social support theory on postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae
BMC Women's Health volume 22, Article number: 413 (2022) Cite this article. This study investigated the effects of mobile health application designed based on mindfulness and social support theory on parenting self-efficacy and postpartum depression symptoms of puerperae. Methods. We recruited 130 puerperae from a hospital in China and randomized...
Nature.com
High-normal diastolic blood pressure as a risk factor for left ventricular diastolic dysfunction in healthy postmenopausal women
Left ventricular (LV) diastolic dysfunction is associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a risk factor. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the metabolic factors that contribute to LV dysfunction in postmenopausal women without comorbidities. This study aimed to analyze the relationship between LV diastolic dysfunction and MetS, as well as other cardiovascular risk factors, and to determine risks for LV diastolic dysfunction. Postmenopausal women without hypertension, diabetes mellitus, LV systolic dysfunction, or other heart diseases underwent physical examinations, including echocardiography. The study participants were diagnosed with LV diastolic dysfunction based on several echocardiographic parameters. Logistic regression analyses of LV diastolic dysfunction and cardiovascular risk factors were performed. Of the 269 postmenopausal women examined, 29 (10.7%) and 40 (14.9%) had MetS and LV diastolic dysfunction, respectively. Abnormal diastolic blood pressure (odds ratio, 3.6; 95% confidence interval, 1.16"“10.9; P"‰<"‰0.05) and age (odds ratio, 1.1; 95% confidence interval, 1.07"“1.19; P"‰<"‰0.01) were predictors of LV diastolic dysfunction. In healthy postmenopausal women, high-normal diastolic blood pressure was the only independent risk factor for LV diastolic dysfunction, and it thus may be a useful predictor of diastolic heart failure during routine physical examinations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healio.com
Women with HIV have increased risk for left ventricular systolic dysfunction
Women with HIV have a higher risk for several cardiac conditions, demonstrating the importance of cardiovascular risk factor management and HIV infection control, researchers said. “Previous studies of people with HIV in the antiretroviral era reported an increased HIV-related risk of cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and dysrhythmias. But such investigations,...
BioMed Central
Psychometric properties of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d): Testing the validity and reliability among general population
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1880 (2022) Cite this article. Sedentary behavior (SB) is an independent risk factor causing chronic diseases. Previous studies compared sitting time mostly with physical activity. The present study aimed to evaluate the validity and reliability of the Last-7-Day Sedentary Time Questionnaire (SIT-Q-7d) in Iran. Moreover, SB was assessed among the study participants.
BioMed Central
Mental health task-sharing in South Africa – a role for clinical associates?
South Africa (SA) lacks the specialised workforce needed to provide mental health services particularly in the public sector and in rural areas. Mid-level medical workers offer a potential option for mental health task-sharing in countries where they exist, including SA. The objectives of the study were to explore the roles that SA’s mid-level medical worker cadre (clinical associates) could play in mental health service delivery, and to explore views on advanced training in mental health for this cadre.
BioMed Central
Delivering resource-oriented interventions for patients with mental illnesses in low-and middle-income countries
How can we provide low-cost and sustainable interventions for people living with mental health conditions in low-and-middle-income countries (LMICs), where there is often limited funding and services available to provide specialized mental health services? This is essential in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals around health, specifically 3.4 which targets promoting mental health and wellbeing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BioMed Central
MetaRNN: differentiating rare pathogenic and rare benign missense SNVs and InDels using deep learning
Genome Medicine volume 14, Article number: 115 (2022) Cite this article. Multiple computational approaches have been developed to improve our understanding of genetic variants. However, their ability to identify rare pathogenic variants from rare benign ones is still lacking. Using context annotations and deep learning methods, we present pathogenicity prediction models, MetaRNN and MetaRNN-indel, to help identify and prioritize rare nonsynonymous single nucleotide variants (nsSNVs) and non-frameshift insertion/deletions (nfINDELs). We use independent test sets to demonstrate that these new models outperform state-of-the-art competitors and achieve a more interpretable score distribution. Importantly, prediction scores from both models are comparable, enabling easy adoption of integrated genotype-phenotype association analysis methods. All pre-computed nsSNV scores are available at http://www.liulab.science/MetaRNN. The stand-alone program is also available at https://github.com/Chang-Li2019/MetaRNN.
optometrytimes.com
Research finds systemic comorbidities play role in development of open-angle glaucoma
Several risk factors beyond intraocular pressure contribute to open-angle glaucoma. Spanish researchers pinpointed systemic comorbidities that play an important role in the conversion from ocular hypertension (OHT) to open-angle glaucoma (OAG).1. Beyond intraocular pressure (IOP), risks for development of OAG include advanced age, ethnicity, thin corneas, degree of glaucoma severity,...
Comments / 0