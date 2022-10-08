ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach police officer arrested

By Allen Cone
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9lMv_0iRE6h4A00

A Delray Beach police officer for 12 years has been arrested on seven charges, including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, stemming from a residential fire near his home in Lake Worth Beach.

Peter Sosa, 42, was arrested Sunday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and posted a surety bond at the jail later Sunday night. He made a first appearance Monday and his bond conditions were modified Friday by Judge Howard Coates with no contact with the victim or family members, no contact with witnesses or family members and surrender of any firearms to PBSO within 24 hours. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Ted White, a spokesman for Delray Beach police, said Sosa is an officer, including previously serving as a detective, but is on administrative leave after the arrest.

Besides the charge of aggravated assault on an officer, paramedic, EMT etc., his other charges are felony criminal mischief of $1,000 or more, felony prevention or obstructing extinguishment of a fire and four misdemeanor counts of failure to obey a law enforcement officer.

On Sunday, deputies and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 50 Barberton. First responders reported that there was an active fire in the back of the residence in the shed's roof.

Besides fire rescue equipment, there were six to eight deputies parked along the street, according to the arrest report.

While attempting to extinguish the fire, a man later identified as Sosa was seen driving a 2010 Mazda with family members out of his driveway, which was near the house fire. The arrest report said the roadway was not drivable, including a water line from a hydrant. Sosa drove his vehicle along a grassy swale, crossing driveways and attempting to circumvent the hoses and equipment, according to the report.

Numerous deputies and fire personnel attempted to stop Sosa, with “tire marks in the grass where he spun revving the tires attempting to antagonize the deputies," according to the report.

Despite orders from a deputy, Sosa attempted to back into his driveway, where the occupants exited.

Then, according to the report, Sosa entered a 2011 Ford Expedition and drove toward the end of the driveway. With the main fire hose still extended throughout the roadway, Sosa began driving his vehicle through yards and grass areas until he entered the roadway.

He drove over a fire hose, puncturing it, and with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue engineer Thomas Galloway needing to interrupt the fire suppression to his crew. Galloway unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, the fire was extinguished.

Sosa then drove his vehicle north on Barberton, and a PBSO deputy attempted to stop him. But Sosa drove on the grass and "off the roadway to flee the area," according to the report.

A deputy, who was assisting on the street, got out of her vehicle and attempted to stop Sosa in his vehicle. She stated "she could hear Sosa 'rev' his engine to accelerate towards her, and she stated she had to remove out of his way to avoid beind struck by his vehicle," according to the report.

The suspect drove around the crsuier, going on the grass and off the road.

The deputy then got into her patrol car and followed Sosa on Lake Worth Road. Both vehicles were stopped at a red light at the entrance of Florida's Turnpike. The vehicles proceeded, but about 150-200 feet west of the intersection, Sosa "slammed his brakes, causing the vehicle to go from 40 mph to an abrupt stop," causing the deputy's vehicle to lock up and swerve around him.

Sosa ultimately was stopped and detained.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Police searching for bank robber in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a bank. The search is now on for this man. Police said he demanded money from a teller at the TD Bank near Powerline Road and West Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday morning, and took off.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Rush To Boca Raton High School

REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Lake Worth, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Worth, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
treasurecoast.com

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?

FORT PIERCE POLICE: CAN YOU IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT?. The Fort Pierce Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the pictured subject regarding a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of N. 25th Street. If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the subject, please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Hose#Firearms#Pbso#Emt#Palm Beach Fire Rescue
NBC Miami

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Mazda
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Counselor Charged With Drug Possession, Sale

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman who public records show has worked as a mental health counselor in several places is facing her second drug-related arrest in just weeks. BocaNewsNow.com has learned that Whitney Berra of the 600 block of Lavers […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Woman Drives Wrong Way on 441, Arrested For DUI

When Asked If Suffering Medical Emergency, Says “I Don’t Know.” Allegedly Admits Coming From “A Bar.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Janet Conrad is facing a DUI charge after police say she was seen driving the wrong way on U.S. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Parkland Shooter, Live or Die?

{FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — The jury in the sentencing phase of the Parkland school shooter will begin deliberating this week and ultimately will determine if Nikolas Cruz lives or dies. There are many aggravating and mitigating factors.
PARKLAND, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy