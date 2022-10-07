ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late Touchdown Gives #18 Tartans a 27-20 Victory at Waynesburg

(WAYNESBURG, Pa.) – The 18th-ranked Carnegie Mellon University football team continued Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) play with a 27-20 win at Waynesburg University on Saturday afternoon. Game Information. #18 Carnegie Mellon 27, Waynesburg 20. Records. : Carnegie Mellon (6-0, 4-0 PAC), Waynesburg (2-3, 1-2 PAC) Location:. Waynesburg, Pa. (John...
cmu.edu

Mancini Scores Header in #14 Tartans 1-0 Win at Brandeis

(WALTHAM, Mass.) - The Carnegie Mellon University men's soccer team, ranked 14th in the nation, traveled to Brandeis University for its second University Athletic Association (UAA) contest of the season and will return home with a 1-0 victory. The Tartans are now 9-1-1 overall and 1-1 in the UAA, as Brandeis drops to 4-4-2 and 0-2.
