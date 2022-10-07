(WALTHAM, Mass.) - The Carnegie Mellon University men's soccer team, ranked 14th in the nation, traveled to Brandeis University for its second University Athletic Association (UAA) contest of the season and will return home with a 1-0 victory. The Tartans are now 9-1-1 overall and 1-1 in the UAA, as Brandeis drops to 4-4-2 and 0-2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO