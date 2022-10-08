ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Justin M. Lillie, 35 –...
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news

Cheyenne teenager gets 20–22 years for killing of rival gang member

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A teenager from Cheyenne was sentenced in Laramie County District Court to 20–22 years in prison yesterday, Oct. 6, for shooting and killing a rival gang member. According to police, the shooting occurred on July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments when 16-year-old Raymond Sanchez...
K2 Radio

Warrant Issued For Alleged Wyoming Hard Drug Dealer

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a woman identified as a supplier of hard drugs in Natrona County and elsewhere in Wyoming, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court. According to court records, Breanna Elizabeth Oliver has not been arrested yet, but the government will seek to detain...
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
CBS Denver

1 killed, 3 injured in 2-car collision in Greeley

One man died after a crash between two vehicles in Greeley that also left three others injured. The crash happened at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and 10th Street.Greeley police officers rushed to the two-vehicle crash. Investigators said that a GMC truck with a 57-year-old male occupant was eastbound on 10th Street when the truck collided with a Kia Soul with four people inside, ages 69, 47, 71 and 25, that was traveling southbound on 59th Avenue. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.Three of the four people inside the Kia were rushed to the hospital for serious injuries. The 71-year-old male died at the hospital later that day. His identity has not been released. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash. No criminal charges were filed against either driver at this time. 
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it’s over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
