When you’re pumping ketchup over your annual Jack’s French Frys fix at this year’s State Fair of Texas (the Fair), you may overlook the menus behind the counter and miss out on some of Jack’s additional dynamite offerings. In fact, some of those are award winners that you may have never tried. Now, that’s a shame. Straight to the line you go to order those long, thin, nimble strips of potato you look forward to every fall.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO