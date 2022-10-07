Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel Maven
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
usctrojans.com
USC Women's Swim and Dive Captures Team Championship at SMU Classic.
USC women's swimming and diving turned in their first victory of the season on Saturday, Oct. 8, capturing the women's team championship at the SMU Classic Invitational in Dallas, Texas. The Women of Troy won four events on Saturday to secure the team title and outscore Texas A&M, Louisville, Michigan,...
Texas Breaks Red River Showdown Losing Streak to Oklahoma With Dominant Win
The Texas Longhorns have broken their losing streak to the Oklahoma Sooners in emphatic fashion
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 6 slate
College GameDay will be in Lawrence, Kansas for Week 6. Kansas and TCU will be facing off in a matchup with some top teams from the Big 12. GameDay announced that this week’s guest picker will be actor Rob Riggle. Riggle has been in movie’s like ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘Step Brothers’.
Does Your Child Go To The Best School In Texas? See The Rankings
Niche released its Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023.
travelawaits.com
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
nypressnews.com
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing — but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic — but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
keranews.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
whiterocklakeweekly.com
It’s not just about ‘Frys’ at Jack’s
When you’re pumping ketchup over your annual Jack’s French Frys fix at this year’s State Fair of Texas (the Fair), you may overlook the menus behind the counter and miss out on some of Jack’s additional dynamite offerings. In fact, some of those are award winners that you may have never tried. Now, that’s a shame. Straight to the line you go to order those long, thin, nimble strips of potato you look forward to every fall.
dallasexpress.com
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake
Bald eagles soaring in Dallas may make a home at White Rock Lake, says a Dallas biologist. It’s been almost a year since two bald eagles were first spotted northeast of Dallas near Lake Highlands Park. Now, it seems they have come back with the return of cool temperatures.
dmagazine.com
Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?
Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
checkoutdfw.com
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
dmagazine.com
Tales from the Dallas History Archives: When Royalty Came to North Texas
On September 8, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. As the world honored her passing, and the beginning of the reign of her son, King Charles III, I searched through the archives of the Dallas Public Library and discovered that Texas, and Dallas for that matter, was no stranger to the House of Windsor and other royal lines.
TMZ.com
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
WFAA
A European foodie hidden gem
Henk's European deli and black forest bakery is located at 5811 Blackwell St. in Dallas, just behind Half Priced Books. For more information, go to HenksBlackForestBakery.com.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
