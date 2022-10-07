ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usctrojans.com

USC Women's Swim and Dive Captures Team Championship at SMU Classic.

USC women's swimming and diving turned in their first victory of the season on Saturday, Oct. 8, capturing the women's team championship at the SMU Classic Invitational in Dallas, Texas. The Women of Troy won four events on Saturday to secure the team title and outscore Texas A&M, Louisville, Michigan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 6 slate

College GameDay will be in Lawrence, Kansas for Week 6. Kansas and TCU will be facing off in a matchup with some top teams from the Big 12. GameDay announced that this week’s guest picker will be actor Rob Riggle. Riggle has been in movie’s like ’21 Jump Street’ and ‘Step Brothers’.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Columbia, SC
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Advocates are fighting to save this historic North Dallas cemetery

Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

It’s not just about ‘Frys’ at Jack’s

When you’re pumping ketchup over your annual Jack’s French Frys fix at this year’s State Fair of Texas (the Fair), you may overlook the menus behind the counter and miss out on some of Jack’s additional dynamite offerings. In fact, some of those are award winners that you may have never tried. Now, that’s a shame. Straight to the line you go to order those long, thin, nimble strips of potato you look forward to every fall.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlene Kahler
Person
Kaitlyn
dallasexpress.com

Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake

Bald eagles soaring in Dallas may make a home at White Rock Lake, says a Dallas biologist. It’s been almost a year since two bald eagles were first spotted northeast of Dallas near Lake Highlands Park. Now, it seems they have come back with the return of cool temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Is Dallas’ Multifamily Party Over?

Could this be the end of a ten-year run for multifamily investors? Will the massive run-up in equity gains continue to erode in the North Texas multifamily market? Although my crystal ball is a little hazy, I think we can make some informed predictions about the future of the multifamily market. To begin, let’s take a quick look back to “the peak” in 2021, analyze where we are in today’s market, and then I’ll share my forward-looking expectations.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Tales from the Dallas History Archives: When Royalty Came to North Texas

On September 8, the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. As the world honored her passing, and the beginning of the reign of her son, King Charles III, I searched through the archives of the Dallas Public Library and discovered that Texas, and Dallas for that matter, was no stranger to the House of Windsor and other royal lines.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Smu#Swimming#Story Links#Trojans#Carolina Sculti
TMZ.com

Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars

1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

A European foodie hidden gem

Henk's European deli and black forest bakery is located at 5811 Blackwell St. in Dallas, just behind Half Priced Books. For more information, go to HenksBlackForestBakery.com.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Design Milk

A Glass House in Texas With a Roof That Appears to Float

Built around a courtyard in a neighborhood of bungalows in Dallas, Texas, the Southwestern Residence offers privacy and an indoor/outdoor lifestyle for retired empty-nesters. Designed by smitharc architecture + interiors, the new modern home keeps to the low-slung scale of nearby cottages with its standing seam metal roof. Clerestory windows...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy