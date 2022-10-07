ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fayette County residents optimistic for Honda/LG battery plant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Honda and LG Energy Solutions are planning on investing several billions of dollars in Fayette County after announcing Tuesday the construction of a $3.5 billion joint venture battery plant. It’s another example of a big investment on its way to a small Ohio town. Jeffersonville residents said they are excited about […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

