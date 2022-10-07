CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning to shoot women at an Ohio university last year. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Highland County, admitted to plotting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in U.S. […]

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO