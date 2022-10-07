Read full article on original website
Ohio self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to shoot college women
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning to shoot women at an Ohio university last year. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Highland County, admitted to plotting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in U.S. […]
Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components […]
Fayette County residents optimistic for Honda/LG battery plant
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Honda and LG Energy Solutions are planning on investing several billions of dollars in Fayette County after announcing Tuesday the construction of a $3.5 billion joint venture battery plant. It’s another example of a big investment on its way to a small Ohio town. Jeffersonville residents said they are excited about […]
