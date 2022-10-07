Read full article on original website
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
New interim superintendent for Reynoldsburg schools
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The kickoff time has been announced for when Ohio State plays Iowa at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes will start at noon, it was announced on Monday, according to Iowa’s website. No. 2 Ohio State improved to 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) with a 49-20 win at […]
Teen critical after shooting near Franklin Park
Family of murdered Ohio State student sues fraternity, university for wrongful death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two years after his death, the family of an Ohio State University student fatally shot outside a fraternity party in 2020 has filed wrongful death lawsuits against the university, the chapter, and the national fraternity. In the early hours of Oct. 11, 2020, Chase Meola, 23, died after being shot outside […]
OSU announces kickoff time versus Iowa
Catholic Dioceses of Steubenville and Columbus to merge
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF/WCMH)– The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville has proposed a merger with the Diocese of Columbus citing the declining population, low mass attendance, and economic struggles in the Ohio Valley as the reason. “My heart is broken. It feels like there is a hole in my soul, put it that way,” […]
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
Meet Steelton Village, the century-old South Side warehouse getting new purpose
Honda announces $4.4 billion investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda has announced it will invest more than $4 billion into three existing Ohio plants, including the plant in Marysville, and begin construction on a new plant in Fayette County. The existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty, and Anna will receive a $700 million investment to construct electric vehicles and components […]
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Car stolen from Cleveland crashes on Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car reported stolen out of North Olmstead, a suburb southwest of Cleveland, was totaled after it crashed at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Weber Road at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Franklin County sheriff officers and Blendon Township police were following the car, which was stolen months ago, before […]
19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln Bronzeville
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. 19-year-old arrested in double murder in King-Lincoln …. A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting...
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Ohio self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to shoot college women
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning to shoot women at an Ohio university last year. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Highland County, admitted to plotting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in U.S. […]
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
Juvenile arrested for threat at Pickerington schools
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A situation on Tuesday prompted lockdowns at two Pickerington schools, according to the area school district, and resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect. While a spokesperson for the district couldn’t share details on what happened, they did say the incident involved an “external threat” near Pickerington High School North […]
Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
Tell Me More: The man behind Condado Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When you think of crave-able food, what comes to mind? For Joe Kahn, it’s tacos, which is why he started Condado Tacos on High Street in Columbus eight years ago. Now, this once broke busboy is breaking the bank. “My brain never shuts off,” Kahn said. “I’m 100% Condado all the […]
Columbus police: Three pre-teens steal woman’s purse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle. Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years […]
