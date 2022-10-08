Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Johns Island deserves a City Council district of its own
The city of Charleston is going through its 2020 census redistricting process, which requires it to address significant changes in population and demographics since the 2010 census. This is causing a healthy debate within City Council about the three proposed redistricting maps, referred to as Options 1A, 1B and 2.
The Post and Courier
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill
While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
live5news.com
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm. Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply...
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: Johns Island finally gets a seat at the table. It could've had 3.
The people of Johns Island have spoken — and, much to their surprise, Charleston City Council actually listened. And they'll no doubt be listening even more soon, because Johns Island's voice is about to get notably louder. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to pledge that Johns Island —...
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Arts and Events
EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 200 Years of Charleston Fine Dining: A Culinary History Tour with Robert Moss. What: Robert F. Moss, the Restaurant Critic...
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
wpde.com
Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office
MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
holycitysinner.com
Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island
The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
Bones found in old wooden casket along Wando River, coroner says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating after remains were discovered by a boater along the Wando River – not far from I-526 – on Thursday. Coroner George Oliver said the person who first discovered the wooden box, which they presume to be a coffin, originally thought it was an […]
Charleston Co. Council votes to rescind State of Emergency declaration
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council vote was unanimous to rescind the State of Emergency declaration implemented before Hurricane Ian, and a National Weather Service meteorologist spoke with News 2 about Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry. Meteorologist Bob Bright says most of Ian’s damage was caused by its tropical storm force winds. […]
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
The Post and Courier
Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up
Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
The Post and Courier
Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument
The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
