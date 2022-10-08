ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Johns Island deserves a City Council district of its own

The city of Charleston is going through its 2020 census redistricting process, which requires it to address significant changes in population and demographics since the 2010 census. This is causing a healthy debate within City Council about the three proposed redistricting maps, referred to as Options 1A, 1B and 2.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill

While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Arts and Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 200 Years of Charleston Fine Dining: A Culinary History Tour with Robert Moss. What: Robert F. Moss, the Restaurant Critic...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wpde.com

Bones found in the Wando River: Berkeley Co. Coroner's Office

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.(WCIV) — Possible human bones were recovered in the Wando River on Friday, Oct. 8. The Berkely County Coroner's Office was contacted on Friday by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources regarding the discovery of the bones. BCSO and DNR assisted the coroner's office in recovering...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. Council votes to rescind State of Emergency declaration

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Council vote was unanimous to rescind the State of Emergency declaration implemented before Hurricane Ian, and a National Weather Service meteorologist spoke with News 2 about Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry. Meteorologist Bob Bright says most of Ian’s damage was caused by its tropical storm force winds. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Founding director of Charleston County criminal justice group steps aside; judge steps up

Kristy Danford founded the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and led the group for seven years, achieving many of the goals they had set out initially. During her tenure as founding director, the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council helped reduce the number of people booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center while also increasing legal representation for those seeking bail. Those efforts have kept people who are poor, homeless or suffering mental health or substance-abuse issues from languishing behind bars on minor offenses.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Charleston must reconstruct Calhoun monument

The Charleston monument to Vice President John C. Calhoun was the result of a decades-long effort by a group of Charleston women known as the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association. The statue was the creation of famous American sculptor John Massey Rhind. The ladies gave the monument to the city to...
CHARLESTON, SC

