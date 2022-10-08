ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Yacht company to add 149 jobs in Dorchester County

A corporate expansion will soon be under way in Dorchester County, as Phenom Yachts recently announced designs on creating 149 new jobs in Dorchester County resulting from a $12 million investment. The Sportsman Boats Manufacturing subsidiary reported via an Oct. 7 press release details of opening its new sport yacht...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill

While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Berkeley County to hold delinquent tax sale Oct. 24

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale later this month. County leaders say all real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale during the event which will take place October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'

Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Commentary: Johns Island deserves a City Council district of its own

The city of Charleston is going through its 2020 census redistricting process, which requires it to address significant changes in population and demographics since the 2010 census. This is causing a healthy debate within City Council about the three proposed redistricting maps, referred to as Options 1A, 1B and 2.
CHARLESTON, SC
West Ashley bass pro Gainey earns another shot at the big one

There's no "give-up" in Nick Gainey when it comes to bass fishing. Gainey, 78 and a real-estate investor from Charleston, has been fishing professional bass tournaments for going on 40 years with dreams of cashing in on the big one. And now he has another shot, qualifying to compete in...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale

SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
CHARLESTON, SC
Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC

