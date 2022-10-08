Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Yacht company to add 149 jobs in Dorchester County
A corporate expansion will soon be under way in Dorchester County, as Phenom Yachts recently announced designs on creating 149 new jobs in Dorchester County resulting from a $12 million investment. The Sportsman Boats Manufacturing subsidiary reported via an Oct. 7 press release details of opening its new sport yacht...
live5news.com
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm. Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply...
The Post and Courier
Storm debris rolls into the Berkeley County landfill
While it wasn’t as much as previous storms, Hurricane Ian left its mark on the area in the form of debris at the Berkeley County Landfill. After the storm moved through the area on Sept. 30, the heavy wind and rain knocked down limbs and, in some cases, entire trees.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
Berkeley County to hold delinquent tax sale Oct. 24
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale later this month. County leaders say all real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale during the event which will take place October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry […]
The Post and Courier
Trio of co-working firms expanding in Charleston after pandemic shakes up office space
Co-working space once held a fraction of the office market, but the COVID-19 pandemic upended the office-worker segment of the commercial real estate industry. Now, a trio of office-sharing companies are setting up shop in the Charleston area to tap into the new working arrangement that's expected to balloon over the next decade.
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
abcnews4.com
Animal shelters across the Lowcountry asking for help; overcrowding reaches breaking point
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A dire situation as formed at the Charleston Animal Society as major capacity problems are risking dozens of dogs and cats to be left without even a temporary home. There's just no space to take in any more animals, partly due to Hurricane Ian. Officials...
The Post and Courier
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'
Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
The Post and Courier
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
The Post and Courier
Operation beehive: Local stakeholders hoping to spruce up child care recreation area
During the Sept. 27 Berkeley Soil & Water Conservation meeting, the group's District Land Services Specialist Nick Yoder apprised colleagues of the efforts to add a beehive and other additions to the rear outdoor area of The House of Smiles at 215 Carolina Avenue in Downtown Moncks Corner. In his...
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Coastal Observer
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Johns Island deserves a City Council district of its own
The city of Charleston is going through its 2020 census redistricting process, which requires it to address significant changes in population and demographics since the 2010 census. This is causing a healthy debate within City Council about the three proposed redistricting maps, referred to as Options 1A, 1B and 2.
The Post and Courier
West Ashley bass pro Gainey earns another shot at the big one
There's no "give-up" in Nick Gainey when it comes to bass fishing. Gainey, 78 and a real-estate investor from Charleston, has been fishing professional bass tournaments for going on 40 years with dreams of cashing in on the big one. And now he has another shot, qualifying to compete in...
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
