The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Carbondale, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mymoinfo.com
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
suntimesnews.com
Max Upchurch’s legacy
STE. GENEVIEVE – The family of Max Upchurch is proud to announce that a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization “The Max Upchurch Excellence Though Scouting Foundation” has been created to honor Max’s Legacy. Max Upchurch proudly displays his Missouri State Diploma. The Max Upchurch Excellence Through Scouting...
suntimesnews.com
Yellow Jackets cage Tigers in Cahokia Conference contest
CHESTER – The Chester High School Yellow Jacket Football Team traveled to Dupo, Illinois Friday night October 7 to challenge the Tigers. The trip was well worth it as the Jackets controlled the game from the opening kickoff and brought home a decisive 53-30 victory. These Chester High School...
suntimesnews.com
SLHS tennis team sending two players to state
JACKSON – The Saxony Lutheran High School tennis team is sending two players to the state tournament in tennis doubles Friday and Saturday. Saxony Lutheran Sophomores Abby Haley and Maggie Hillin are headed to the state tennis tournament in doubles Friday and Saturday. They defeated Lutheran South’s Lillian Soetaert...
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested
A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12
Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
suntimesnews.com
Friends of Hawn states it is NOT aligned with NexGen Silica
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Friends of Hawn has released the following news release to counter reports in the community that it has aligned with NexGen Silica, the company which plans to dig an open air silica sand mine in central Ste. Genevieve County. “Almost two weeks ago, the Friends...
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
County Council comes out against scenic route designation
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases fall by 13 percent in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,306 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 7th. That’s a drop of 648 or 13 percent from the previous week’s total. There were 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve...
suntimesnews.com
Route O in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs
SIKESTON–Route O in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 32 to Route 61 near Bloomsdale, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m....
KFVS12
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE GENEVIEVE—The Ste Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 30th. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault: 1. Assist Other...
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
