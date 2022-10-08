(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.

