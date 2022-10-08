ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Carbondale, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Althoff Catholic High School football team will have a game with Carbondale Community High School on October 10, 2022, 09:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BELLEVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback

(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
FARMINGTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Max Upchurch’s legacy

STE. GENEVIEVE – The family of Max Upchurch is proud to announce that a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization “The Max Upchurch Excellence Though Scouting Foundation” has been created to honor Max’s Legacy. Max Upchurch proudly displays his Missouri State Diploma. The Max Upchurch Excellence Through Scouting...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Yellow Jackets cage Tigers in Cahokia Conference contest

CHESTER – The Chester High School Yellow Jacket Football Team traveled to Dupo, Illinois Friday night October 7 to challenge the Tigers. The trip was well worth it as the Jackets controlled the game from the opening kickoff and brought home a decisive 53-30 victory. These Chester High School...
CHESTER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Perryville, MO
Perryville, MO
Sports
Perryville, MO
Education
City
Kennett, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Herculaneum, MO
City
Park Hills, MO
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
suntimesnews.com

SLHS tennis team sending two players to state

JACKSON – The Saxony Lutheran High School tennis team is sending two players to the state tournament in tennis doubles Friday and Saturday. Saxony Lutheran Sophomores Abby Haley and Maggie Hillin are headed to the state tennis tournament in doubles Friday and Saturday. They defeated Lutheran South’s Lillian Soetaert...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Hillsboro man hurt in sport UTV crash in Iron County; driver arrested

A Hillsboro man was hurt while riding in a sport utility terrain vehicle accident Saturday, Oct. 8, in Iron County, in which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 33-year-old man from Ironton was driving a 2021 Polaris RZR...
IRON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Highschoolsports#Indians#Valle Catholic#Dragons#Perryvlle#New Madrid#Dupo#School Soccer Perryville#High School Golf Ste#Indoor Volleyball League
KFVS12

Downtown Cape Girardeau busy with annual riverfront flea market

The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend. The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Riverfront flea market returns to downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The riverfront flea market returned to downtown Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Oct. 8. 19-year-old injured after off-road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
SIKESTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

County Council comes out against scenic route designation

The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will more than likely bypass Jefferson County. Scenic Missouri, a nonprofit group, is applying to the Missouri Department of Transportation to designate 375 miles across 11 Missouri counties as a scenic byway through the Ozarks. The byway was proposed to start at I-270 and Hwy....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
suntimesnews.com

New COVID-19 cases fall by 13 percent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,306 new cases of COVID 19 for the week ending October 7th. That’s a drop of 648 or 13 percent from the previous week’s total. There were 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ste. Genevieve...
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Route O in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs

SIKESTON–Route O in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is located from Route 32 to Route 61 near Bloomsdale, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m....
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
KFVS12

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
suntimesnews.com

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE GENEVIEVE—The Ste Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and reported incidents for the week ending September 30th. Arrested Person: 3 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault: 1. Assist Other...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy