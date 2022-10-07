HELENA — Over the past weekend, actor and viral internet sensation Nathan Apodaca, also known by his online-alias Doggface, attended the Last Chance Powwow in Helena. His attendance was in keeping with his goal of attending as many powwows as possible. “Especially as they reopen them in different states. You know, it’s been cool to go out and actually meet a lot of people. I went to Canada for the first time in my life this year,” says Apodaca. He also attended the Sho-Ban Powwow, which is held on the Fort Hall Reservation. Apodaca is from Idaho falls, so Fort Hall is the reservation he lived closest to and visited most often when growing up. He also attended the Northern Arapaho Powwow held on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. Apodaca’s father is Mexican and his mother is Northern Arapaho. Apodaca grew up about five hours away from the Norther Arapaho reservation. Apodaca says, “It’s just cool to go out and just see people and meet people and like I said, just touch base with Native roots, I haven’t been to a powwow in like years, you know what I mean, so just being able to go out and meet people, it’s just dope.”

HELENA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO