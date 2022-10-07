Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
FWP to release more pheasants before season opens
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
Fuel Fitness owner responds to closing of Butte, Helena locations
Employees and members of Fuel Fitness are left with more questions than answers when the facility was boarded up without a warning.
montanarightnow.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located
HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Powell Co. football coach suspended after interview on school weaknesses
A football head coach was suspended this week after an interview where he spoke on things he says need to change in the school system in Powell County. Wardens coach Andrew Verlanic sat down with Deer Lodge News Network Wednesday night to discuss areas the school district is lacking in order to attract student athletes.
Char-Koosta News
TikTok sensation Doggface reflects on life, internet fame
HELENA — Over the past weekend, actor and viral internet sensation Nathan Apodaca, also known by his online-alias Doggface, attended the Last Chance Powwow in Helena. His attendance was in keeping with his goal of attending as many powwows as possible. “Especially as they reopen them in different states. You know, it’s been cool to go out and actually meet a lot of people. I went to Canada for the first time in my life this year,” says Apodaca. He also attended the Sho-Ban Powwow, which is held on the Fort Hall Reservation. Apodaca is from Idaho falls, so Fort Hall is the reservation he lived closest to and visited most often when growing up. He also attended the Northern Arapaho Powwow held on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. Apodaca’s father is Mexican and his mother is Northern Arapaho. Apodaca grew up about five hours away from the Norther Arapaho reservation. Apodaca says, “It’s just cool to go out and just see people and meet people and like I said, just touch base with Native roots, I haven’t been to a powwow in like years, you know what I mean, so just being able to go out and meet people, it’s just dope.”
406mtsports.com
'He just makes plays': A 3-touchdown performance by Manu Melo leads No. 2 Helena past Flathead
Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead is running out of ways to describe wide receiver Manu Melo. But after the way the junior performed in the 34-7 win for the Bengals over Kalispell Flathead, he'll have to keep trying. "He just makes plays," Broadhead said. "He just sees the field...
406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
