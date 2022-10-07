ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

NBCMontana

FWP to release more pheasants before season opens

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located

HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
Daily Montanan

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Helena, MT
Montana Society
Helena, MT
Char-Koosta News

TikTok sensation Doggface reflects on life, internet fame

HELENA — Over the past weekend, actor and viral internet sensation Nathan Apodaca, also known by his online-alias Doggface, attended the Last Chance Powwow in Helena. His attendance was in keeping with his goal of attending as many powwows as possible. “Especially as they reopen them in different states. You know, it’s been cool to go out and actually meet a lot of people. I went to Canada for the first time in my life this year,” says Apodaca. He also attended the Sho-Ban Powwow, which is held on the Fort Hall Reservation. Apodaca is from Idaho falls, so Fort Hall is the reservation he lived closest to and visited most often when growing up. He also attended the Northern Arapaho Powwow held on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. Apodaca’s father is Mexican and his mother is Northern Arapaho. Apodaca grew up about five hours away from the Norther Arapaho reservation. Apodaca says, “It’s just cool to go out and just see people and meet people and like I said, just touch base with Native roots, I haven’t been to a powwow in like years, you know what I mean, so just being able to go out and meet people, it’s just dope.”
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
KALISPELL, MT

