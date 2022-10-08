ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblue

Michigan Men Finish Fourth at SMU Classic

» Michigan finished fourth at the SMU Classic with 280 points. » Cameron Gammage finished second on the three-meter springboard. » Gal Groumi earned a second-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly. Site: Dallas, Texas (Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center) Event: SMU Classic (Day 2 of 2) Score:...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Third-Ranked Huskers Knock Off Wolverines in Straight Sets

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 3 Nebraska in straight sets (14-25, 24-26, 19-25) inside Crisler Center on Saturday (Oct. 8). Michigan (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) was led by Kendall Murray with 13 kills and Jess Mruzik, who recorded 10 kills and 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Hannah Grant finished with 24 digs for her fifth straight double-digit dig performance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Secures Season-Opening Sweep of Lindenwood

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A pair of Wolverines notched their first career goals on Saturday evening (Oct. 8) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team knocked off the Lindenwood Lions by a 3-1 score and secured the weekend sweep at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Area. Freshmen...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rochester, TX
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Rochester, MI
mgoblue

Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10

• With today's win, Michigan leads the series against Indiana with 61 wins and 10 losses all-time including 41 wins in the last 43 games. • The victory avenged U-M's 2020 loss at Memorial Stadium during the COVID-shortened season. U-M has 12 wins in the last 13 matchups at Indiana's facility and is 20-2 all-time.
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Wolverines Blanked by Spartans, 2-0

» Michigan dropped a 2-0 decision to Michigan State in front of a crowd of 3,022 fans, which was the highest for a women's soccer match in DeMartin Stadium history. » Graduate student Izzy Nino had four saves in goal. » Michigan will now return home for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Strong Second-Half Effort Pushes Michigan Past Indiana to Remain Unbeaten

Site:Bloomington, Ind. (Memorial Stadium) Records: U-M (6-0, 3-0), IU (3-3, 1-2) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Oct. 15 -- vs. Penn State (Michigan Stadium), Noon (TV: Fox) BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team won its second Big Ten road contest of the year on Saturday (Oct. 8), dispatching of the Indiana Hoosiers 31-10 behind three touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy and a shutdown defensive effort.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Offense Overpowers Lindenwood in Season-Opening Win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Fifteen Wolverines found the scoresheet on Friday night (Oct. 7) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan men's ice hockey team opened the regular season in style, overpowering Lindenwood 7-4 in the season opener. Junior goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 17 of 21 shots that he faced to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Swimming#Gammage Pace Michigan Men#Michigan 133#Texas A M#U M Event#Smu Classic

Comments / 0

Community Policy