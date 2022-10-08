ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 3 Nebraska in straight sets (14-25, 24-26, 19-25) inside Crisler Center on Saturday (Oct. 8). Michigan (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) was led by Kendall Murray with 13 kills and Jess Mruzik, who recorded 10 kills and 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Hannah Grant finished with 24 digs for her fifth straight double-digit dig performance.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO