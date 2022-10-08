Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Officials Reveal How Ann Arbor Climate Tax Will Change CityTaxBuzzAnn Arbor, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
mgoblue
Michigan Men Finish Fourth at SMU Classic
» Michigan finished fourth at the SMU Classic with 280 points. » Cameron Gammage finished second on the three-meter springboard. » Gal Groumi earned a second-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly. Site: Dallas, Texas (Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center) Event: SMU Classic (Day 2 of 2) Score:...
mgoblue
Wolverine Women Sit Third After First Day of Season-Opening SMU Classic
» Michigan ended the first day of the SMU Classic with 134 points, sitting in third. » Kathryn Ackerman, Casey Chung and Devon Kitchel nabbed second-place finishes. » Michigan will return for the final day of action at the SMU Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT.
mgoblue
Third-Ranked Huskers Knock Off Wolverines in Straight Sets
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 3 Nebraska in straight sets (14-25, 24-26, 19-25) inside Crisler Center on Saturday (Oct. 8). Michigan (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) was led by Kendall Murray with 13 kills and Jess Mruzik, who recorded 10 kills and 10 digs for her fourth double-double of the season. Hannah Grant finished with 24 digs for her fifth straight double-digit dig performance.
mgoblue
Michigan Secures Season-Opening Sweep of Lindenwood
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A pair of Wolverines notched their first career goals on Saturday evening (Oct. 8) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team knocked off the Lindenwood Lions by a 3-1 score and secured the weekend sweep at Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Area. Freshmen...
mgoblue
Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10
• With today's win, Michigan leads the series against Indiana with 61 wins and 10 losses all-time including 41 wins in the last 43 games. • The victory avenged U-M's 2020 loss at Memorial Stadium during the COVID-shortened season. U-M has 12 wins in the last 13 matchups at Indiana's facility and is 20-2 all-time.
mgoblue
Wolverines Blanked by Spartans, 2-0
» Michigan dropped a 2-0 decision to Michigan State in front of a crowd of 3,022 fans, which was the highest for a women's soccer match in DeMartin Stadium history. » Graduate student Izzy Nino had four saves in goal. » Michigan will now return home for the...
mgoblue
Strong Second-Half Effort Pushes Michigan Past Indiana to Remain Unbeaten
Site:Bloomington, Ind. (Memorial Stadium) Records: U-M (6-0, 3-0), IU (3-3, 1-2) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Oct. 15 -- vs. Penn State (Michigan Stadium), Noon (TV: Fox) BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team won its second Big Ten road contest of the year on Saturday (Oct. 8), dispatching of the Indiana Hoosiers 31-10 behind three touchdown passes from J.J. McCarthy and a shutdown defensive effort.
mgoblue
Michigan Offense Overpowers Lindenwood in Season-Opening Win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Fifteen Wolverines found the scoresheet on Friday night (Oct. 7) as the seventh-ranked University of Michigan men's ice hockey team opened the regular season in style, overpowering Lindenwood 7-4 in the season opener. Junior goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 17 of 21 shots that he faced to...
mgoblue
Michigan Scores Early, Adds Insurance Late in Rivalry Win at Michigan State
» No. 10 Michigan scored twice in the first quarter and added another in the fourth to defeat Michigan State 3-1 in East Lansing. » Lora Clarke, Erin Reilly and Sarah Pyrtek scored for U-M; Clarke, who owns seven goals this season, netted the first goal at 1:57.
