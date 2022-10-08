ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

myhorrynews.com

An over 200 acre residential development could come to North Myrtle Beach

An almost 222-acre residential development could come to Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, potentially bringing more than 500 homes. The request was made by Robert S. Guyton, who is representing the owner. The owner seeks to annex and rezone 221.42 acres next to the city limits of North Myrtle Beach for residential purposes, according to city documents.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach

The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Myrtle Beach property owners asked to return 'clean sand' to help with dune repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Property owners in Myrtle Beach are being asked to return "clean sand" to the beach to help repair the dune system. City officials said owners can return the sand to the nearest beach access, street end of their property or push clean sand back to the property line towards the beach so Public Works can return the clean sand to the beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Damage may fall short of threshold for federal aid

Hurricane Ian brought flooding to the Waccamaw Neck on a scale residents hadn’t seen since Hurricane Hugo 33 years earlier. “It’s a mess,” said Bill Caughman, who had 3 feet of water under his house on the north end of Pawleys Island. “No one expected it. And coming in on a high tide, it was the perfect storm.”
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total

MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County on Sunday. It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision

CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
CONWAY, SC
live5news.com

4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
LITTLE RIVER, SC

