An over 200 acre residential development could come to North Myrtle Beach
An almost 222-acre residential development could come to Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach, potentially bringing more than 500 homes. The request was made by Robert S. Guyton, who is representing the owner. The owner seeks to annex and rezone 221.42 acres next to the city limits of North Myrtle Beach for residential purposes, according to city documents.
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
Myrtle Beach property owners asked to return 'clean sand' to help with dune repair
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Property owners in Myrtle Beach are being asked to return "clean sand" to the beach to help repair the dune system. City officials said owners can return the sand to the nearest beach access, street end of their property or push clean sand back to the property line towards the beach so Public Works can return the clean sand to the beach.
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Planning Department is meeting with the community and solar developer Silicon Ranch to discuss concerns about a proposed solar farm. Holly Richardson with Georgetown County says this farm would be home to two 100-megawatt solar farm systems and a substation to supply...
1 arrested, 4 rescued after South Carolina boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities charged one person with felony boating under the influence after four people were hurt Saturday night in a crash thatsent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after their 22-foot boat collided […]
With dunes washed away by Hurricane Ian, SC beach towns assess risk
Marsh grass covered U.S. Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet after Hurricane Ian blew through, a sign the storm had pushed the ocean farther ashore there than any other time since Hugo. On Pawleys Island, Mayor Brian Henry watched the water approach the notch in the steps he'd made to...
1 arrested, 4 rescued from water following Saturday night boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is facing a felony charge of boating under the influence following a Saturday night boat crash that sent four people into the water near North Charleston. U.S. Coast Guard officials told News 2 that four people were pulled from the Cooper River after being ejected when their 25-foot […]
Tiny homes community in Myrtle Beach receives roof donations for 25 homes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-five veterans on the verge of homelessness could be moving into their new tiny homes in about a month. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood that is located along 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. The...
Surfside Beach business recognized for over 60 years of service along the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach Realty company is celebrating more than 60 years of business along the Grand Strand. Since 1962, EJ and Miriam Servant have owned Surfside Beach Realty, which is the oldest business in Surfside Beach. The Horry County Historic Preservation Commission recognized them with...
Damage may fall short of threshold for federal aid
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to the Waccamaw Neck on a scale residents hadn’t seen since Hurricane Hugo 33 years earlier. “It’s a mess,” said Bill Caughman, who had 3 feet of water under his house on the north end of Pawleys Island. “No one expected it. And coming in on a high tide, it was the perfect storm.”
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach damages from Hurricane Ian exceed $15M in total
MYRTLE BEACH — Damage to residential and commercial properties in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have exceeded $15 million in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Within their respective city limits, North Myrtle Beach saw $13.1 million in damage, while Myrtle Beach saw about $2.6 million in damage. These damage assessments do not include beach erosion or damage to the sand dunes, which are currently being assessed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County on Sunday. It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side […]
Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision
CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says four adults were ejected from a boat Saturday night south of Riverfront Park after leaving a concert. The crash, which happened at approximately 7:30 p.m., left one person in critical condition. Officials say a boat left the park traveling at...
Boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives in Waccamaw River
UPDATE: The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the boat ramp. — MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies closed a boat ramp early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove into the water. It happened at the Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet around 3:00 a.m. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the […]
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - FedEx will soon have a new home in Horry County. The Horry County Council approved two ordinances and a resolution, previously referred to only as “Project Crestfield,” at Tuesday’s meeting. With this approval comes a nearly $64 million investment from FedEx. The...
Horry County condo tower residents say they're being evacuated due to unsafe conditions
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 is on the scene of a developing situation Friday night at the Renaissance Towers south of Myrtle Beach in Horry County. A sign that has been posted on the door of the building states the building is unsafe and its use or occupancy is prohibited by Horry County code enforcement. It states that violators will be prosecuted.
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
