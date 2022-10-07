Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illini picked second in The Athletic's Big Ten basketball media poll
Brad Underwood’s squad was picked to finish second in The Athletic’s Big Ten basketball media poll, which was released on Monday. The voting panel was made up of 28 participants with two beat writers from each Big Ten team. In what’s considered a rather wide-open conference, it’s no surprise that there was so much variance in the polling results.
247Sports
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
Nebraska Football Coaching Search Tracker: Week 6
Now that Week 6 has come and gone, the list of prospective candidates for the head football coach job at Nebraska continues to evolve. It’s important to remember that Athletic Director Trev Alberts has clarified that this will be a national search and that he intends to “reach out to a lot of people.” When asked for the qualities Alberts will look for in someone to run the program, he stated, “I don’t know if there is anything specific to how magnified the role is. I certainly think it has to be someone who has a servant leadership mentality that is here to...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: NCAA basketball: which coaching change will make the biggest impact in 2022-23?
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Missy Heidrick breaking down the major coaching changes as we get ready for the NCAA 2022-23 season. Which coaches left jobs (or the field) and ended up somewhere else? Who is back in coaching?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slate
The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen
College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
Joel Klatt Names The 'Clear' Heisman Favorite This Season
In a tweet sent out Monday, Joel Klatt announced that C.J. Stroud is his 'clear favorite' to win the Heisman Trophy. Klatt also mentioned a bevy of other names which he thought deserved recognition. The list included quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), Hendon ...
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
Look: Nebraska Quarterback's Tom Brady Comment Goes Viral
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson took a beating in Friday's 14-13 comeback win over Rutgers. Thompson was under pressure frequently and was hit hard multiple times. The Texas transfer made it clear Tuesday that he's a bit envious of the roughing the passer call Tom Brady got in his favor on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening
A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
247Sports
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Huskers double-digit underdogs to Purdue on opening lines
Nebraska has won two in a row but Purdue is feeling pretty good about itself right now. And the oddsmakers are obviously feeling really good about Purdue too. We'll see where the line travels, but some opening line set by oddsmakers on early Sunday afternoon had the Boilermakers favored by as many as 13 1/2 points over Nebraska. Other notable lines were not showing such an initial wide spread. The Circa Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook, for example, had Purdue favored by 11.
Nebraska should move fast to avoid missing chance to hire Matt Rhule | Opinion
Matt Rhule was fired Monday by the the Carolina Panthers, which makes him attractive for several college football openings but one makes perfect sense.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reveals his updated top 4 after Week 6
Kirk Herbstreit is back with his updated top 4 and next 2 after another exciting week of college football. The analyst has 2 B1G teams in his top 4 as usual, placing Ohio State at No. 1 and Michigan at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines both took care of...
247Sports
Greg Schiano explains decision to part ways with OC Sean Gleeson
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has shaken things up by parting ways with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. The move came earlier today just two days after Rutgers dropped a 14-13 decision to Nebraska inside SHI Stadium on Friday night. Rutgers is now 3-3 on the season with an offense that ranks 109th in the nation while only six power-five teams rank lower. Tonight, Schiano discussed his reasons for reliving Gleeson of his duties during a virtual press conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 6
Week 6 action across college football has shaken up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 7, which features a large slate of consequential top-25 games. Week 6 games like Alabama versus...
Kickoff time announced for No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 11 UCLA
One of the most exciting matchups at Autzen Stadium in recent memory finally has a kickoff time. On Monday morning, the Pac-12 announced that No. 12 Oregon would host No. 11 UCLA starting at 12:30 PM PT on either FOX or FS1 on October 22nd. Oregon has already announced the game is a sellout except for standing-room-only tickets.
Jordan Bohannon Signs On To Play Basketball For Iowa Team
While Jordan Bohannon has played his last game in an Iowa Hawkeye uniform, it turns out the former Linn-Mar prep will be playing the sport he loves in front of fans in his home state for a bit longer. The former Iowa stat has signed on to play in the...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS analyst Danny Kanell updates his top 12 after Week 6
CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has released his top 12 rankings after a significant Week 6 of the 2022 season. Kanell has 3 B1G teams ranked in his top 12. Kanell has Ohio State at No. 1 after a tremendous 49-20 road win over Michigan State. The next B1G team to be included in the top 12 are the Michigan Wolverines at No. 6. They are coming off a 31-10 win at Indiana after being tied at halftime 10-10.
Comments / 0