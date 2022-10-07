The Montgomery Police Department says there is no credible threat at Kaneland McDole Elementary School after the district received a tip about a student threat on Sunday. A letter to families from the school says that the district received a tip through its safety hotline about a student threat to harm other students and staff at the school on Tuesday. Police spoke to the student who made the threat and their parents. The district says appropriate disciplinary action is being taken.

MONTGOMERY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO