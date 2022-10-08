Read full article on original website
Nature.com
An interactive mouthguard based on mechanoluminescence-powered optical fibre sensors for bite-controlled device operation
Keyboards and touchscreens are widely used to control electronic devices, but these can be difficult to operate for individuals with dexterity impairments or neurological conditions. Several assistive technologies, such as voice recognition and eye tracking, have been developed to provide alternate methods of control. However, these can have problems in terms of use and maintenance. Here we report a bite-controlled optoelectronic system that uses mechanoluminescence-powered distributed-optical-fibre sensors that are integrated into mouthguards. Phosphors that are sensitive to mechanical stimulus are arranged in an array of contact pads in a flexible mouthguard; by using unique patterns of occlusal contacts in lateral positions, various forms of mechanical deformation can be distinguished by the fibre sensors via ratiometric luminescence measurements. By combining the device with machine learning algorithms, it is possible to translate complex bite patterns into specific data inputs with an accuracy of 98%. We show that interactive mouthguards can be used to operate computers, smartphones and wheelchairs.
Nature.com
One-step direct conversion of methane to methanol with water in non-thermal plasma
Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.
Nature.com
Giant enhancement of superconducting critical temperature in substitutional alloy (La,Ce)H
A sharp focus of current research on superconducting superhydrides is to raise their critical temperature Tc at moderate pressures. Here, we report a discovery of giant enhancement of Tc in CeH9 obtained via random substitution of half Ce by La, leading to equal-atomic (La,Ce)H9 alloy stabilized by maximum configurational entropy, containing the LaH9 unit that is unstable in pure compound form. The synthesized (La,Ce)H9 alloy exhibits Tc of 148"“178"‰K in the pressure range of 97"“172"‰GPa, representing up to 80% enhancement of Tc compared to pure CeH9 and showcasing the highest Tc at sub-megabar pressure among the known superhydrides. This work demonstrates substitutional alloying as a highly effective enabling tool for substantially enhancing Tc via atypical compositional modulation inside suitably selected host crystal. This optimal substitutional alloying approach opens a promising avenue for synthesis of high-entropy multinary superhydrides that may exhibit further increased Tc at even lower pressures.
Nature.com
Ultracompact topological photonic switch based on valley-vortex-enhanced high-efficiency phase shift
Topologically protected edge states based on valley photonic crystals (VPCs) have been widely studied, from theoretical verification to technical applications. However, research on integrated tuneable topological devices is still lacking. Here, we study the phase-shifting theory of topological edge modes based on a VPC structure. Benefiting from the phase vortex formed by the VPC structure, the optical path of the topological edge mode in the propagation direction is approximately two-fold that of the conventional optical mode in a strip waveguide. In experiments, we show a 1.57-fold improvement in Ï€-phase tuning efficiency. By leveraging the high-efficiency phase-shifting properties and the sharp-turn features of the topological waveguide, we demonstrate an ultracompact 1"‰Ã—"‰2 thermo-optic topological switch (TOTS) operating at telecommunication wavelengths. A switching power of 18.2"‰mW is needed with an ultracompact device footprint of 25.66"‰Ã—"‰28.3"‰Î¼m in the wavelength range of 1530"“1582"‰nm. To the best of our knowledge, this topological photonic switch is the smallest switch of any dielectric or semiconductor 1"‰Ã—"‰2/2"‰Ã—"‰2 broadband optical switches, including thermo-optic and electro-optic switches. In addition, a high-speed transmission experiment employing the proposed TOTS is carried out to demonstrate the robust transmission of high-speed data. Our work reveals the phase-shifting mechanism of valley edge modes, which may enable diverse topological functional devices in many fields, such as optical communications, nanophotonics, and quantum information processing.
Nature.com
Ni-catalyzed carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes for stereoselective construction of six-membered lactams
Nitrogen-based heterocycles have aroused widespread interest due to their reoccurrence in many pharmaceuticals. Amongst these motifs, the enantioenriched lactams are the ubiquitous scaffolds found in myriad biologically active natural products and drugs. Recently, the transition metal-catalyzed asymmetric carbamoylation has been widely employed as a straightforward arsenal for chiral lactam architecture synthesis, including Î²-lactam and Î³-lactam. However, despite the extensive efforts, there still remains no protocol to accomplish the related Î´-lactam synthesis. In this manuscript, the Ni-catalyzed enantioselective carbamoylation of unactivated alkenes by the leverage of reductive dicarbofunctionalization strategy allows for the expedient access to two types of mostly common six-membered lactams: 3,4-dihydroquinolinones and 2-piperidinone in high yield and enantioselectivity. This protocol features with good functional group tolerance, as well as broad substrate scope. The newly developed chiral 8-Quinox skeleton ligand is the key parameter for this transformation, which significantly enhances the reactivity and enantioselectivity.
