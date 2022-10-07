Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
Michigan's snow season is officially here: First flakes confirmed in Upper Peninsula
Love it or hate it, Michigan's snow season is here. The first snowflakes of the season touched down Thursday evening in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Occasional snow showers started in the area Thursday and continued into Friday. The agency posted a photo...
shepherdexpress.com
LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge
Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee paper mill fire continues to burn; Marinette lifts shelter-in-place
MENOMINEE/MARINETTE (WBAY) - A massive fire in Menominee, Mich., continued to burn at 6 o’clock Friday evening. Neighboring Marinette County canceled its shelter-in-place alert at 6 P.M., saying the wind changed direction and is blowing smoke over the bay of Green Bay, away from the city of Marinette. Officials...
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
wearegreenbay.com
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
Fox11online.com
Shelter-in-place for smoke from fire expires for Menominee, Michigan
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) --Menominee County Emergency Management has issued a shelter-in-place for portions of the city of Menominee, Michigan as smoke continues to be an issue from a paper pulp mill fire. The fire at Resolute Forest Products has smoke blowing in a westerly direction. Due to air quality concerns,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
One dead in Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
wiproud.com
Single vehicle crash in Wisconsin leaves one dead, vehicle in flames
GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in Oconto County on Friday night that resulted in the death of the driver. According to a Facebook post by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. on October 7 on Old 22 Road at Finnegan Lake Lane in the Town of Gillett.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Woman Arrested For DUI After Downtown Marquette Crash
A 55-year-old Ishpeming woman was arrested on Friday for third offense drunk driving after a traffic crash on Washington Street in downtown Marquette. The Marquette County Sheriff says the incident happened at 3:30 in the afternoon when the woman drove her car across the center line and crashed head-on into a Tesla.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s hold press conference on double homicide
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two northeast Wisconsin residents were found dead on Sunday and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference to discuss the double homicide. The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities...
WNCY
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
WLUC
Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend. The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice. BTFD hired Fire...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Investigation Under Way Into Oil Barrel Dumping In Marquette County
The Michigan Departments of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. A small release of chemical substances from the barrels was stopped...
Comments / 0