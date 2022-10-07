ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

News Channel 3-12

Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall

The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall. They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The post Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez

[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
A-Town Daily News

American Airlines expands San Luis Obispo service

Airline will begin using larger aircraft for twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. – Capitalizing on the surge in travel from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), American Airlines announced this week that starting today that it will begin using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. “American...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

