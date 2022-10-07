Read full article on original website
Celebration of life planned for longtime Central Coast chiropractor
A Celebration of life is taking place this weekend for a longtime Central Coast chiropractor who passed away.
Paso Robles wine resort is among the best in Southern California, magazine says
Condé Nast Traveler is recognizing the SLO County resort for the sixth consecutive year.
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero sometime next year. The plans are expected to be reviewed this week.
Longtime commercial center sold in Cambria. What are the plans for the property?
“We want to keep it like it is, but make it nicer … more aesthetically appealing but keep that funky vibe that Cambria has and that we love,” one of owners said.
SLO County runner to compete in ‘world’s toughest race’ — 126 miles through the Himalayas
The ultra-marathon Snowman Race reaches elevations up to 18,000 feet and lasts five days.
San Luis Obispo man arrested for cache of illegal ghost guns
– California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a large cache of illegal ghost guns, ghost gun kits, assault weapons, machine guns, and ammunition from the suspect’s residence in San Luis Obispo. The suspect is accused of using cut-up...
The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns
The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday. The festival takes place across the central coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall
The Women's March to Action in Santa Maria Valley began this morning at Santa Maria's City Hall. They called all members of the community to join them in the march to stand against the attack on abortion access and reproductive healthcare. The post Women’s March to Action in Santa Maria Valley come together at Santa Maria’s City Hall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez
[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are investigating a fatal homicide in the 1000-block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez that occurred in the early morning on Saturday. The post One dead in homicide in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
American Airlines expands San Luis Obispo service
Airline will begin using larger aircraft for twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. – Capitalizing on the surge in travel from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP), American Airlines announced this week that starting today that it will begin using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth. “American...
Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the identity of the man who was killed in Santa Ynez early Saturday morning. The post Authorities identify victim from weekend homicide in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande Village adorned with purple ribbons as Kristin Smart verdicts near
The ribbons are tied to lampposts, street signs and even City Hall’s sign by the Arroyo Grande Village Association.
