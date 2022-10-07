COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite an early lead, the Badgers fell 4-3 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second game of their weekend series on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. Freshman Jack Horbach energized the Badgers by forcing a turnover at the OSU blue line and taking it himslef the rest of the way at 16:28 in the first period for a 1-0 UW lead. It marked his first career goal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO