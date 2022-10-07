Read full article on original website
UWBadgers.com
Badgers edged out 4-3 by Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite an early lead, the Badgers fell 4-3 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second game of their weekend series on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. Freshman Jack Horbach energized the Badgers by forcing a turnover at the OSU blue line and taking it himslef the rest of the way at 16:28 in the first period for a 1-0 UW lead. It marked his first career goal.
UWBadgers.com
Five Things to Know: Purdue Fall Individual Tournament
SKOKIE, Ill. - Wisconsin men's golf will see four Badgers competing as individuals at the Purdue Fall Individual Tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana this Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. Golfers Graham Moody, Max Schwarz, Ryan Smith and Spencer Turtz will participate at one of the Boilermakers' home golf course - the Ackerman-Allen Course.
UWBadgers.com
Badgers stir the pot with Boilermakers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After six match points in the fourth set, the seventh-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team defeated No. 5 Purdue 16-25, 25-19, 25-18, 30-28 Saturday night. The Boilermakers (14-2, 5-1 BIG) started the match strong, taking the first set. After Wisconsin (11-3 5-1 BIG) won the second set,...
