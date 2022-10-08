Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Suppression of obesity by melatonin through increasing energy expenditure and accelerating lipolysis in mice fed a high-fat diet
Melatonin promotes brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity, leading to body mass reduction and energy expenditure. However, the mechanisms governing these beneficial effects are not well-established. This study aimed to assess the effects of (1) melatonin on BAT and energy metabolism, and (2) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) in BAT-mediated thermogenesis.
Nature.com
Folic acid depletion as well as oversupplementation helps in the progression of hepatocarcinogenesis in HepG2 cells
Folate ingestion below and above the physiologic dose has been shown to play a tumorigenic role in certain cancers. Also, excessive folate supplementation after establishment of pre-established lesions led to an advancement in the growth of a few tumors. However, such information has not yet been achieved in the case of HCC. In our study, HepG2 cells were administered with three different concentrations of folic acid i.e. folic acid normal (FN) (2.27Â ÂµM), folic acid deficient (FD) (no folic acid), folic acid oversupplementation (FO) (100Â ÂµM) for 10Â days. Intracellular folate levels were assayed by Elecsys Folate III kit based method. The migratory and invasive abilities were estimated by transwell migration and matrigel invasion methods respectively. FACS was done to evaluate cell viability and apoptosis. Agarose-coated plates were used to access cancer stem cells (CSCs) number. Quantitative RT-PCR and western blotting approaches were used for gene and protein expression of certain tumor suppressor genes (TSGs), respectively. FD cells depicted increased migration, invasion, apoptosis, necrosis and decreased cell viability, CSCs. On the other hand, FO cells showed increased migration, invasion, cell viability and number of CSCs and decreased apoptosis and necrosis. TSGs revealed diminished expression with both FA modulations with respect to FN cells. Thus, FA deficiency as well as abundance enhanced the HCC progression by adapting different mechanisms.
Nature.com
Donor lymphocyte infusions after haploidentical stem cell transplantation with PTCY: A study on behalf of the EBMT cellular therapy & immunobiology working party
Donor lymphocyte infusion (DLI) is a treatment option to prevent or treat relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). We here report data for 173 patients who received one or multiple DLIs after haploidentical-HCT with post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCY) at 47 EBMT centers from 2009 to 2018. Indication for DLI was: prophylactic for 59(34.3%), preemptive for 20(11.6%), and therapeutic for 93(54.1%). For the prophylactic group, the median number of DLIs was 1 (IQR:1"“2.5) with a median first dose of 0.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the preemptive 2 (IQR:1"“3) with 0.5"‰Ã—"‰106 CD3+ T cell/kg, for the therapeutic 1 (IQR:1"“3) with 1"‰Ã—"‰106CD3+ Tcell/kg, respectively. OS after first DLI was 61% (46"“75%) for prophylactic, 40% (19"“61%) for preemptive, and 22% (13"“31%) for therapeutic. CI of II-IV aGVHD and cGVHD was 17%(7"“27%) and 53% (40"“67%) for the prophylactic, 20% (2"“38%) and 21% (3"“39%) for the preemptive, 17% (9"“24%) and 24% (15"“33%) for the therapeutic group, respectively. Our data show great variability in the indications and modalities of DLI across responding EBMT centers. Survival rates remain relatively low in patients with active disease. While the cumulative incidence of aGVHD appears acceptable, we showed a high incidence proportion of cGVHD in the prophylactic group, compared with preemptive and therapeutic DLI. These data should be investigated further in prospective clinical trials.
Nature.com
PLEKHH2 binds Î²-arrestin1 through its FERM domain, activates FAK/PI3K/AKT phosphorylation, and promotes the malignant phenotype of non-small cell lung cancer
PLEKHH2 is an important FERM domain containing-protein. However, the role of PLEKHH2 in human solid tumors has not been reported yet. We report that PLEKHH2 showed enhanced cytoplasmic expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Its overexpression was positively correlated with high TNM stage, low differentiation, lymphatic node metastasis, and poor prognosis. In A549 and H1299 cells, high expression of PLEKHH2 significantly promoted cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and increased the expression of proliferation- and invasion-related proteins. It also enhanced the phosphorylation of FAK and promoted the activity of the PI3K/AKT pathway. Immunofluorescence and co-immunoprecipitation analyses were performed to elucidate the molecular mechanism underlying PLEKHH2-mediated regulation of proliferation and invasion in lung cancer cells. Upon transfection of full length PLEKHH2 or its FERM domain, we observed enhanced binding of PLEKHH2 to Î²-arrestin1, whereas FAK- Î²-arrestin1 binding was diminished and this led to an increase in FAK phosphorylation. PLEKHH2-mutant plasmids without the FERM domain could not effectively promote its binding to Î²-arrestin1, activation of FAK phosphorylation, PI3K/AKT activation, or the malignant phenotype. Our findings suggested that PLEKHH2 is an important oncogene in NSCLC. PLEKHH2 binding to Î²-arrestin1 through the FERM domain competitively inhibits Î²-arrestin1 binding to FAK, which causes the dissociation of FAK from the FAK-Î²-arrestin1 complex. Furthermore, the dissociation of FAK promotes its autophosphorylation, activates the PI3K/AKT signaling pathway, and subsequently promotes lung cancer cell proliferation, migration, and invasion. These results provide evidence for the potential use of PLEKHH2 inhibition as an anticancer therapy.
Nature.com
Gut microbiome insights from 16S rRNA analysis of 17-year periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada spp.) Broods II, VI, and X
Periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada) have coevolved with obligate bacteriome-inhabiting microbial symbionts, yet little is known about gut microbial symbiont composition or differences in composition among allochronic Magicicada broods (year classes) which emerge parapatrically or allopatrically in the eastern United States. Here, 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing was performed to determine gut bacterial community profiles of three periodical broods, including II (Connecticut and Virginia, 2013), VI (North Carolina, 2017), and X (Maryland, 2021, and an early emerging nymph collected in Ohio, 2017). Results showed similarities among all nymphal gut microbiomes and between morphologically distinct 17-year Magicicada, namely Magicicada septendecim (Broods II and VI) and 17-year Magicicada cassini (Brood X) providing evidence of a core microbiome, distinct from the microbiome of burrow soil inhabited by the nymphs. Generally, phyla Bacteroidetes [Bacteroidota] (>"‰50% relative abundance), Actinobacteria [Actinomycetota], or Proteobacteria [Pseudomonadota] represented the core. Acidobacteria and genera Cupriavidus, Mesorhizobium, and Delftia were prevalent in nymphs but less frequent in adults. The primary obligate endosymbiont, Sulcia (Bacteroidetes), was dominant amongst core genera detected. Chryseobacterium were common in Broods VI and X. Chitinophaga, Arthrobacter, and Renibacterium were common in Brood X, and Pedobacter were common to nymphs of Broods II and VI. Further taxonomic assignment of unclassified Alphaproteobacteria sequencing reads allowed for detection of multiple copies of the Hodgkinia 16S rRNA gene, distinguishable as separate operational taxonomic units present simultaneously. As major emergences of the broods examined here occur at 17-year intervals, this study will provide a valuable comparative baseline in this era of a changing climate.
Nature.com
U(VI) removal from diluted aqueous systems by sorption"“flotation
The legacies of past uranium mining and milling activities for nuclear fuel fabrication continue to be a cause of concern and require assessment and remedial action for researchers worldwide. The discharge of uranium contaminated water into the environment is a matter of regulation (World Health Organization, WHO-15Â Î¼g/L, Romanian Legislation, RO-21Â Î¼g/L), environment and health. Therefore, various removal technologies of U(VI) from diluted aqueous solutions include chemical precipitation, ion exchange, adsorption, immobilization on zero-valent iron nanoparticles, etc. have been extensively applied. Our previous research has studied the removal of U(VI) from diluted aqueous systems such as mine waters using Fe0-based nanomaterials synthesized in the laboratory (NMS) (Crane et al. in Water Res 45:2391"“2942, 2011). The carbonate rich aqueous system was treated with NMS to remove U(VI). It was observed that after half an hour of reacting time only about 50% was removed due to its high tendency to form stable soluble carbonated complexes. Considering that, the present article aims to investigate the Sorption/Flotation technique, by using a sorbent generated in situ Fe2O3Â· nH2O and sodium oleate surfactant to remove U(VI) from diluted aqueous systems and to update the knowledge on the mechanism of process. In order to determine the removal efficiency of U(VI), the influencing factors were studied: pH, sorbent dose, surfactant concentration, contact time, stirring rate, the U(VI) concentration, air pressure in pressurized water recipient, and the effect of some accompanying heavy metals ions (Cu(II), Cr(VI), and Mo(VI)). The removal efficiency (%R) was monitored and its maximum values allowed to establish the optimal separation parameters (the established process parameters), which were validated on real mine water samples (MW). High U (VI) removal efficiencies %R"‰>"‰98% were obtained. The Sorption/ Flotation technique was applied to remove U(VI) from two types of real mine water samples, namely "simple" and "pre-treated with NMS", respectively. For the mine water samples pre-treated with NMS, it worked in two variants: with and without pH correction. For pH range"‰="‰7.5"“9.5, molar ratios [U(VI)] : [Fe(III)]"‰="‰1 : 75, [U(VI)] : [NaOL]"‰="‰1 : 1"‰Ã—"‰10"“2, contact time 30Â min., stirring speed 250 RPM, initial concentration of U(VI) 10Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1, air pressure in pressurized water recipient p"‰="‰4"‰Ã—"‰105Â NÂ·mâˆ’2 is obtained %R"‰>"‰98%. It has been found that Sorption / Flotation can function with good %R values as a stand-alone operation or in tandem with NMS pre-treatment of mine water and pH adjustment proved to be highly efficiency (CU(VI)"‰<"‰1Â·10"“3Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1).
Nature.com
Common anti-cancer therapies induce somatic mutations in stem cells of healthy tissue
Genome-wide mutation analyses have revealed that specific anti-cancer drugs are highly mutagenic to cancer cells, but the mutational impact of anti-cancer therapies on normal cells is not known. Here, we examine genome-wide somatic mutation patterns in 42 healthy adult stem cells (ASCs) of the colon or the liver from 14 cancer patients (mean of 3.2 ASC per donor) that received systemic chemotherapy and/or local radiotherapy. The platinum-based chemo-drug Oxaliplatin induces on average 535"‰Â±"‰260 mutations in colon ASC, while 5-FU shows a complete mutagenic absence in most, but not all colon ASCs. In contrast with the colon, normal liver ASCs escape mutagenesis from systemic treatment with Oxaliplatin and 5-FU. Thus, while chemotherapies are highly effective at killing cancer cells, their systemic use also increases the mutational burden of long-lived normal stem cells responsible for tissue renewal thereby increasing the risk for developing second cancers.
Nature.com
Neoantigen reactive T cells correlate with the low mutational burden in hematological malignancies
Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a disease characterized by cytopenia, bone marrow dysplasia, and clonal hematopoiesis resulting from acquired mutations in hematopoietic stem cells, with a median of nine somatic mutations per exome, or ~1500 in the entire genome [1]. The mutational burden is related to its disease severity, with a lower number of mutations in low-risk MDS and higher numbers in high-risk disease and secondary acute myeloid leukemia [1, 2]. It is, however, substantially lower than the number of mutations found in most other types of cancer [3].
Nature.com
Plasma circulating microRNAs associated with obesity, body fat distribution, and fat mass: the Rotterdam Study
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. MicroRNAs (miRNAs) represent a class of small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally and are implicated in the pathogenesis of different diseases. Limited studies have investigated the association of circulating miRNAs with obesity and body fat distribution and their link to obesity-related diseases using population-based data.
Nature.com
Specific disruption of the ventral anterior temporo-frontal network reveals key implications for language comprehension and cognition
Recent investigations have raised the question of the role of the anterior lateral temporal cortex in language processing (ventral language network). Here we present the language and overall cognitive performance of a rare male patient with chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident with a well-documented lesion restricted to the anterior temporal cortex and its connections via the extreme capsule with the pars triangularis of the inferior frontal gyrus (i.e. Broca's region). The performance of this unique patient is compared with that of two chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident male patients with damage to the classic dorsal posterior temporo-parietal language system. Diffusion tensor imaging is used to reconstruct the relevant white matter tracts of the three patients, which are also compared with those of 10 healthy individuals. The patient with the anterior temporo-frontal lesion presents with flawless and fluent speech, but selective impairment in accessing lexico-semantic information, in sharp contrast to the impairments in speech, sentence comprehension and repetition observed after lesions to the classic dorsal language system. The present results underline the contribution of the ventral language stream in lexico-semantic processing and higher cognitive functions, such as active selective controlled retrieval.
Nature.com
Two-year effects of semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity: the STEP 5 trial
The STEP 5 trial assessed the efficacy and safety of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4"‰mg versus placebo (both plus behavioral intervention) for long-term treatment of adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, without diabetes. The co-primary endpoints were the percentage change in body weight and achievement of weight loss of â‰¥5% at week"‰104. Efficacy was assessed among all randomized participants regardless of treatment discontinuation or rescue intervention. From 5 October 2018 to 1 February 2019, 304 participants were randomly assigned to semaglutide 2.4"‰mg (n"‰="‰152) or placebo (n"‰="‰152), 92.8% of whom completed the trial (attended the end-of-trial safety visit). Most participants were female (236 (77.6%)) and white (283 (93.1%)), with a mean (s.d.) age of 47.3 (11.0)"‰years, body mass index of 38.5 (6.9)"‰kg"‰m"“2 and weight of 106.0 (22.0)"‰kg. The mean change in body weight from baseline to week"‰104 was âˆ’15.2% in the semaglutide group (n"‰="‰152) versus âˆ’2.6% with placebo (n"‰="‰152), for an estimated treatment difference of âˆ’12.6 %-points (95% confidence interval, âˆ’15.3 to âˆ’9.8; P"‰<"‰0.0001). More participants in the semaglutide group than in the placebo group achieved weight loss â‰¥5% from baseline at week"‰104 (77.1% versus 34.4%; P"‰<"‰0.0001). Gastrointestinal adverse events, mostly mild-to-moderate, were reported more often with semaglutide than with placebo (82.2% versus 53.9%). In summary, in adults with overweight (with at least one weight-related comorbidity) or obesity, semaglutide treatment led to substantial, sustained weight loss over 104"‰weeks versus placebo. NCT03693430.
Nature.com
Transforming agrifood production systems and supply chains with digital twins
Digital twins can transform agricultural production systems and supply chains, curbing greenhouse gas emissions, food waste and malnutrition. However, the potential of these advanced virtualization technologies is yet to be realized. Here, we consider the promise of digital twins across six typical agrifood supply chain steps and emphasize key implementation barriers.
Nature.com
Experimentally revealing anomalously large dipoles in the dielectric of a quantum circuit
Quantum two-level systems (TLSs) intrinsic to glasses induce decoherence in many modern quantum devices, such as superconducting qubits. Although the low-temperature physics of these TLSs is usually well-explained by a phenomenological standard tunneling model of independent TLSs, the nature of these TLSs, as well as their behavior out of equilibrium and at high energies above 1 K, remain inconclusive. Here we measure the non-equilibrium dielectric loss of TLSs in amorphous silicon using a superconducting resonator, where energies of TLSs are varied in time using a swept electric field. Our results show the existence of two distinct ensembles of TLSs, interacting weakly and strongly with phonons, where the latter also possesses anomalously large electric dipole moment. These results may shed new light on the low temperature characteristics of amorphous solids, and hold implications to experiments and applications in quantum devices using time-varying electric fields.
Nature.com
One-step direct conversion of methane to methanol with water in non-thermal plasma
Achieving methane-to-methanol is challenging under mild conditions. In this study, methanol is synthesized by one-step direction conversion of CH4 with H2O at room temperature under atmospheric pressure in non-thermal plasma (NTP). This route is characterized by the use of methane and liquid water as the reactants, which enables the transfer of the methanol product to the liquid phase in time to inhibit its further decomposition and conversion. Therefore, the obtained product is free of carbon dioxide. The reaction products include gas and liquid-phase hydrocarbons, CO, CH3OH, and C2H5OH. The combination of plasma and semiconductor materials increases the production rate of methanol. In addition, the addition of Ar or He considerably increases the production rate and selectivity of methanol. The highest production rate of methanol and selectivity in liquid phase can reach 56.7"‰mmol"‰gcatâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 and 93%, respectively. Compared with the absence of a catalyst and added gas, a more than 5-fold increase in the methanol production rate is achieved.
Nature.com
InGaN micro-light-emitting diodes monolithically grown on Si: achieving ultra-stable operation through polarization and strain engineering
Micro or submicron scale light-emitting diodes (ÂµLEDs) have been extensively studied recently as the next-generation display technology. It is desired that ÂµLEDs exhibit high stability and efficiency, submicron pixel size, and potential monolithic integration with Si-based complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) electronics. Achieving such ÂµLEDs, however, has remained a daunting challenge. The polar nature of III-nitrides causes severe wavelength/color instability with varying carrier concentrations in the active region. The etching-induced surface damages and poor material quality of high indium composition InGaN quantum wells (QWs) severely deteriorate the performance of ÂµLEDs, particularly those emitting in the green/red wavelength. Here we report, for the first time, ÂµLEDs grown directly on Si with submicron lateral dimensions. The ÂµLEDs feature ultra-stable, bright green emission with negligible quantum-confined Stark effect (QCSE). Detailed elemental mapping and numerical calculations show that the QCSE is screened by introducing polarization doping in the active region, which consists of InGaN/AlGaN QWs surrounded by an AlGaN/GaN shell with a negative Al composition gradient along the c-axis. In comparison with conventional GaN barriers, AlGaN barriers are shown to effectively compensate for the tensile strain within the active region, which significantly reduces the strain distribution and results in enhanced indium incorporation without compromising the material quality. This study provides new insights and a viable path for the design, fabrication, and integration of high-performance ÂµLEDs on Si for a broad range of applications in on-chip optical communication and emerging augmented reality/mixed reality devices, and so on.
Nature.com
Efficacy of COVID-HIGIV in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection
In late 2019 the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus emerged in China and quickly spread into a worldwide pandemic. It has caused millions of hospitalizations and deaths, despite the use of COVID-19 vaccines. Convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies emerged as major therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19. We have developed an anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIGIV), a potential improvement from using convalescent plasma. In this report the efficacy of COVID-HIGIV was evaluated in hamster and mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-HIGIV treatment in both mice and hamsters significantly reduced the viral load in the lungs. Among COVID-HIGIV treated animals, infection-related body weight loss was reduced and the animals regained their baseline body weight faster than the PBS controls. In hamsters, COVID-HIGIV treatment reduced infection-associated lung pathology including lung inflammation, and pneumocyte hypertrophy in the lungs. These results support ongoing trials for outpatient treatment with COVID-HIGIV for safety and efficacy evaluation (NCT04910269, NCT04546581).
Nature.com
In situ synthesis of hierarchically-assembled three-dimensional ZnS nanostructures and 3D printed visualization
Nanomaterials have gained enormous interest in improving the performance of energy harvest systems, biomedical devices, and high-strength composites. Many studies were performed fabricating more elaborate and heterogeneous nanostructures then the structures were characterized using TEM tomographic images, upgrading the fabrication technique. Despite the effort, intricate fabrication process, agglomeration characteristic, and non-uniform output were still limited to presenting the 3D panoramic views straightforwardly. Here we suggested in situ synthesis method to prepare complex and hierarchically-assembled nanostructures that consisted of ZnS nanowire core and nanoparticles under Ag2S catalyst. We demonstrated that the vaporized Zn and S were solidified in different shapes of nanostructures with the temperatures solely. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of synthesizing heterogeneous nanostructures, consisting of a nanowire from the vapor"“liquid"“solid and then nanoparticles from the vapor"“solid grown mechanism by in situ temperature control. The obtained hierarchically-assembled ZnS nanostructures were characterized by various TEM technologies, verifying the crystal growth mechanism. Lastly, electron tomography and 3D printing enabled the nanoscale structures to visualize with centimeter scales. The 3D printing from randomly fabricated nanomaterials is rarely performed to date. The collaborating work could offer a better opportunity to fabricate advanced and sophisticated nanostructures.
Nature.com
Rarest rainfall events will see the greatest relative increase in magnitude under future climate change
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 235 (2022) Cite this article. Future rainfall extremes are projected to increase with global warming according to theory and climate models, but common (annual) and rare (decennial or centennial) extremes could be affected differently. Here, using 25 models from the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 driven by a range of plausible scenarios of future greenhouse gas emissions, we show that the rarer the event, the more likely it is to increase in a future climate. By the end of this century, daily land rainfall extremes could increase in magnitude between 10.5% and 28.2% for annual events, and between 13.5% and 38.3% for centennial events, for low and high emission scenarios respectively. The results are consistent across models though with regional variation, but the underlying mechanisms remain to be determined.
Nature.com
Scleral PERK and ATF6 as targets of myopic axial elongation of mouse eyes
Axial length is the primary determinant of eye size, and it is elongated in myopia. However, the underlying mechanism of the onset and progression of axial elongation remain unclear. Here, we show that endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress in sclera is an essential regulator of axial elongation in myopia development through activation of both PERK and ATF6 axis followed by scleral collagen remodeling. Mice with lens-induced myopia (LIM) showed ER stress in sclera. Pharmacological interventions for ER stress could induce or inhibit myopia progression. LIM activated all IRE1, PERK and ATF6 axis, and pharmacological inhibition of both PERK and ATF6 suppressed myopia progression, which was confirmed by knocking down above two genes via CRISPR/Cas9 system. LIM dramatically changed the expression of scleral collagen genes responsible for ER stress. Furthermore, collagen fiber thinning and expression of dysregulated collagens in LIM were ameliorated by 4-PBA administration. We demonstrate that scleral ER stress and PERK/ATF6 pathway controls axial elongation during the myopia development in vivo model and 4-PBA eye drop is promising drug for myopia suppression/treatment.
Nature.com
Giant enhancement of superconducting critical temperature in substitutional alloy (La,Ce)H
A sharp focus of current research on superconducting superhydrides is to raise their critical temperature Tc at moderate pressures. Here, we report a discovery of giant enhancement of Tc in CeH9 obtained via random substitution of half Ce by La, leading to equal-atomic (La,Ce)H9 alloy stabilized by maximum configurational entropy, containing the LaH9 unit that is unstable in pure compound form. The synthesized (La,Ce)H9 alloy exhibits Tc of 148"“178"‰K in the pressure range of 97"“172"‰GPa, representing up to 80% enhancement of Tc compared to pure CeH9 and showcasing the highest Tc at sub-megabar pressure among the known superhydrides. This work demonstrates substitutional alloying as a highly effective enabling tool for substantially enhancing Tc via atypical compositional modulation inside suitably selected host crystal. This optimal substitutional alloying approach opens a promising avenue for synthesis of high-entropy multinary superhydrides that may exhibit further increased Tc at even lower pressures.
