Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Gut microbiome insights from 16S rRNA analysis of 17-year periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada spp.) Broods II, VI, and X
Periodical cicadas (Hemiptera: Magicicada) have coevolved with obligate bacteriome-inhabiting microbial symbionts, yet little is known about gut microbial symbiont composition or differences in composition among allochronic Magicicada broods (year classes) which emerge parapatrically or allopatrically in the eastern United States. Here, 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing was performed to determine gut bacterial community profiles of three periodical broods, including II (Connecticut and Virginia, 2013), VI (North Carolina, 2017), and X (Maryland, 2021, and an early emerging nymph collected in Ohio, 2017). Results showed similarities among all nymphal gut microbiomes and between morphologically distinct 17-year Magicicada, namely Magicicada septendecim (Broods II and VI) and 17-year Magicicada cassini (Brood X) providing evidence of a core microbiome, distinct from the microbiome of burrow soil inhabited by the nymphs. Generally, phyla Bacteroidetes [Bacteroidota] (>"‰50% relative abundance), Actinobacteria [Actinomycetota], or Proteobacteria [Pseudomonadota] represented the core. Acidobacteria and genera Cupriavidus, Mesorhizobium, and Delftia were prevalent in nymphs but less frequent in adults. The primary obligate endosymbiont, Sulcia (Bacteroidetes), was dominant amongst core genera detected. Chryseobacterium were common in Broods VI and X. Chitinophaga, Arthrobacter, and Renibacterium were common in Brood X, and Pedobacter were common to nymphs of Broods II and VI. Further taxonomic assignment of unclassified Alphaproteobacteria sequencing reads allowed for detection of multiple copies of the Hodgkinia 16S rRNA gene, distinguishable as separate operational taxonomic units present simultaneously. As major emergences of the broods examined here occur at 17-year intervals, this study will provide a valuable comparative baseline in this era of a changing climate.
Nature.com
Giant g-factors and fully spin-polarized states in metamorphic short-period InAsSb/InSb superlattices
Realizing a large LandÃ© g-factor of electrons in solid-state materials has long been thought of as a rewarding task as it can trigger abundant immediate applications in spintronics and quantum computing. Here, by using metamorphic InAsSb/InSb superlattices (SLs), we demonstrate an unprecedented high value of g â‰ˆ 104, twice larger than that in bulk InSb, and fully spin-polarized states at low magnetic fields. In addition, we show that the g-factor can be tuned on demand from 20 to 110 via varying the SL period. The key ingredients of such a wide tunability are the wavefunction mixing and overlap between the electron and hole states, which have drawn little attention in prior studies. Our work not only establishes metamorphic InAsSb/InSb as a promising and competitive material platform for future quantum devices but also provides a new route toward g-factor engineering in semiconductor structures.
Nature.com
A novel intelligent displacement prediction model of karst tunnels
Karst is a common engineering environment in the process of tunnel construction, which poses a serious threat to the construction and operation, and the theory on calculating the settlement without the assumption of semi-infinite half-space is lack. Meanwhile, due to the limitation of test conditions or field measurement, the settlement of high-speed railway tunnel in Karst region is difficult to control and predict effectively. In this study, a novel intelligent displacement prediction model, following the machine learning (ML) incorporated with the finite difference method, is developed to evaluate the settlement of the tunnel floor. A back propagation neural network (BPNN) algorithm and a random forest (RF) algorithm are used herein, while the Bayesian regularization is applied to improve the BPNN and the Bayesian optimization is adopted for tuning the hyperparameters of RF. The newly proposed model is employed to predict the settlement of Changqingpo tunnel floor, located in the southeast of Yunnan Guizhou Plateau, China. Numerical simulations have been performed on the Changqingpo tunnel in terms of variety of karst size, and locations. Validations of the numerical simulations have been validated by the field data. A data set of 456 samples based on the numerical results is constructed to evaluate the accuracy of models' predictions. The correlation coefficients of the optimum BPNN and BR model in testing set are 0.987 and 0.925, respectively, indicating that the proposed BPNN model has more great potential to predict the settlement of tunnels located in karst areas. The case study of Changqingpo tunnel in karst region has demonstrated capability of the intelligent displacement prediction model to well predict the settlement of tunnel floor in Karst region.
Nature.com
The influence of alloying on slip intermittency and the implications for dwell fatigue in titanium
Dwell fatigue, the reduction in fatigue life experienced by titanium alloys due to holds at stresses as low as 60% of yield, has been implicated in several uncontained jet engine failures. Dislocation slip has long been observed to be an intermittent, scale-bridging phenomenon, similar to that seen in earthquakes but at the nanoscale, leading to the speculation that large stress bursts might promote the initial opening of a crack. Here we observe such stress bursts at the scale of individual grains in situ, using high energy X-ray diffraction microscopy in Ti"“7Al"“O alloys. This shows that the detrimental effect of precipitation of ordered Ti3Al is to increase the magnitude of rare priã€ˆaã€‰ and basã€ˆaã€‰ slip bursts associated with slip localisation. By contrast, the addition of trace O interstitials is beneficial, reducing the magnitude of slip bursts and promoting a higher frequency of smaller events. This is further evidence that the formation of long paths for easy basal plane slip localisation should be avoided when engineering titanium alloys against dwell fatigue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Analysis of the robustness and dynamics of spin-locking preparations for the detection of oscillatory magnetic fields
Extracting quantitative information of neuronal signals by non-invasive imaging is an outstanding challenge for understanding brain function and pathology. However, state-of-the-art techniques offer low sensitivity to deep electrical sources. Stimulus induced rotary saturation is a recently proposed magnetic resonance imaging sequence that detects oscillatory magnetic fields using a spin-lock preparation. Phantom experiments and simulations proved its efficiency and sensitivity, but the susceptibility of the method to field inhomogeneities is still not well understood. In this study, we simulated and analyzed the dynamic of three spin-lock preparations and their response to field inhomogeneities in the presence of a resonant oscillating field. We show that the composite spin-lock preparation is more robust against field variations within the double resonance effect. In addition, we tested the capability of the chosen composite spin-lock preparation to recover information about the spectral components of a composite signal. This study sets the bases to move one step further towards the clinical application of MR-based neuronal current imaging.
Nature.com
Specific disruption of the ventral anterior temporo-frontal network reveals key implications for language comprehension and cognition
Recent investigations have raised the question of the role of the anterior lateral temporal cortex in language processing (ventral language network). Here we present the language and overall cognitive performance of a rare male patient with chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident with a well-documented lesion restricted to the anterior temporal cortex and its connections via the extreme capsule with the pars triangularis of the inferior frontal gyrus (i.e. Broca's region). The performance of this unique patient is compared with that of two chronic middle cerebral artery cerebrovascular accident male patients with damage to the classic dorsal posterior temporo-parietal language system. Diffusion tensor imaging is used to reconstruct the relevant white matter tracts of the three patients, which are also compared with those of 10 healthy individuals. The patient with the anterior temporo-frontal lesion presents with flawless and fluent speech, but selective impairment in accessing lexico-semantic information, in sharp contrast to the impairments in speech, sentence comprehension and repetition observed after lesions to the classic dorsal language system. The present results underline the contribution of the ventral language stream in lexico-semantic processing and higher cognitive functions, such as active selective controlled retrieval.
Nature.com
Experimentally revealing anomalously large dipoles in the dielectric of a quantum circuit
Quantum two-level systems (TLSs) intrinsic to glasses induce decoherence in many modern quantum devices, such as superconducting qubits. Although the low-temperature physics of these TLSs is usually well-explained by a phenomenological standard tunneling model of independent TLSs, the nature of these TLSs, as well as their behavior out of equilibrium and at high energies above 1 K, remain inconclusive. Here we measure the non-equilibrium dielectric loss of TLSs in amorphous silicon using a superconducting resonator, where energies of TLSs are varied in time using a swept electric field. Our results show the existence of two distinct ensembles of TLSs, interacting weakly and strongly with phonons, where the latter also possesses anomalously large electric dipole moment. These results may shed new light on the low temperature characteristics of amorphous solids, and hold implications to experiments and applications in quantum devices using time-varying electric fields.
Nature.com
Rats use strategies to make object choices in spontaneous object recognition tasks
Rodent spontaneous object recognition (SOR) paradigms are widely used to study the mechanisms of complex memory in many laboratories. Due to the absence of explicit reinforcement in these tasks, there is an underlying assumption that object exploratory behaviour is 'spontaneous'. However, rodents can strategise, readily adapting their behaviour depending on the current information available and prior predications formed from learning and memory. Here, using the object-place-context (episodic-like) recognition task and novel analytic methods relying on multiple trials within a single session, we demonstrate that rats use a context-based or recency-based object recognition strategy for the same types of trials, depending on task conditions. Exposure to occasional ambiguous conditions changed animals' responses towards a recency-based preference. However, more salient and predictable conditions led to animals exploring objects on the basis of episodic novelty reliant on contextual information. The results have important implications for future research using SOR tasks, especially in the way experimenters design, analyse and interpret object recognition experiments in non-human animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MIT Engineers Successfully Demonstrated A Camera That Draws Power From Dolphin Chatter
Sound waves replace batteries in a new underwater camera and can also be used for communication. In what state of health are the sea creatures? Is there enough left or is the region already overfished? Questions that are not so easy to answer. Underwater cameras, which observe animals like camera traps on land, are not so easy to use in the sea.
Nature.com
In situ synthesis of hierarchically-assembled three-dimensional ZnS nanostructures and 3D printed visualization
Nanomaterials have gained enormous interest in improving the performance of energy harvest systems, biomedical devices, and high-strength composites. Many studies were performed fabricating more elaborate and heterogeneous nanostructures then the structures were characterized using TEM tomographic images, upgrading the fabrication technique. Despite the effort, intricate fabrication process, agglomeration characteristic, and non-uniform output were still limited to presenting the 3D panoramic views straightforwardly. Here we suggested in situ synthesis method to prepare complex and hierarchically-assembled nanostructures that consisted of ZnS nanowire core and nanoparticles under Ag2S catalyst. We demonstrated that the vaporized Zn and S were solidified in different shapes of nanostructures with the temperatures solely. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of synthesizing heterogeneous nanostructures, consisting of a nanowire from the vapor"“liquid"“solid and then nanoparticles from the vapor"“solid grown mechanism by in situ temperature control. The obtained hierarchically-assembled ZnS nanostructures were characterized by various TEM technologies, verifying the crystal growth mechanism. Lastly, electron tomography and 3D printing enabled the nanoscale structures to visualize with centimeter scales. The 3D printing from randomly fabricated nanomaterials is rarely performed to date. The collaborating work could offer a better opportunity to fabricate advanced and sophisticated nanostructures.
Nature.com
High-content, arrayed compound screens with rhinovirus, influenza A virus and herpes simplex virus infections
Viruses are genetically and structurally diverse, and outnumber cells by orders of magnitude. They can cause acute and chronic infections, suppress, or exacerbate immunity, or dysregulate survival and growth of cells. To identify chemical agents with pro- or antiviral effects we conducted arrayed high-content image-based multi-cycle infection screens of 1,280 mainly FDA-approved compounds with three human viruses, rhinovirus (RV), influenza A virus (IAV), and herpes simplex virus (HSV) differing in genome organization, composition, presence of an envelope, and tropism. Based on Z'-factors assessing screening quality and Z-scores ranking individual compounds, we identified potent inhibitors and enhancers of infection: the RNA mutagen 5-Azacytidine against RV-A16; the broad-spectrum antimycotic drug Clotrimazole inhibiting IAV-WSN; the chemotherapeutic agent Raltitrexed blocking HSV-1; and Clobetasol enhancing HSV-1. Remarkably, the topical antiseptic compound Aminacrine, which is clinically used against bacterial and fungal agents, inhibited all three viruses. Our data underscore the versatility and potency of image-based, full cycle virus propagation assays in cell-based screenings for antiviral agents.
Nature.com
Metasurface-driven full-space structured light for three-dimensional imaging
Structured light (SL)-based depth-sensing technology illuminates the objects with an array of dots, and backscattered light is monitored to extract three-dimensional information. Conventionally, diffractive optical elements have been used to form laser dot array, however, the field-of-view (FOV) and diffraction efficiency are limited due to their micron-scale pixel size. Here, we propose a metasurface-enhanced SL-based depth-sensing platform that scatters high-density ~10"‰K dot array over the 180Â° FOV by manipulating light at subwavelength-scale. As a proof-of-concept, we place face masks one on the beam axis and the other 50Â° apart from axis within distance of 1"‰m and estimate the depth information using a stereo matching algorithm. Furthermore, we demonstrate the replication of the metasurface using the nanoparticle-embedded-resin (nano-PER) imprinting method which enables high-throughput manufacturing of the metasurfaces on any arbitrary substrates. Such a full-space diffractive metasurface may afford ultra-compact depth perception platform for face recognition and automotive robot vision applications.
Nature.com
Epidermal growth factor receptor cascade prioritizes the maximization of signal transduction
Many studies have been performed to quantify cell signaling. Cell signaling molecules are phosphorylated in response to extracellular stimuli, with the phosphorylation sequence forming a signal cascade. The information gain during a signal event is given by the logarithm of the phosphorylation molecule ratio. The average information gain can be regarded as the signal transduction quantity (ST), which is identical to the Kullback"“Leibler divergence (KLD), a relative entropy. We previously reported that if the total ST value in a given signal cascade is maximized, the ST rate (STR) of each signaling molecule per signal duration (min) approaches a constant value. To experimentally verify this theoretical conclusion, we measured the STR of the epidermal growth factor (EGF)-related cascade in A431 skin cancer cells following stimulation with EGF using antibody microarrays against phosphorylated signal molecules. The results were consistent with those from the theoretical analysis. Thus, signaling transduction systems may adopt a strategy that prioritizes the maximization of ST. Furthermore, signal molecules with similar STRs may form a signal cascade. In conclusion, ST and STR are promising properties for quantitative analysis of signal transduction.
Nature.com
Topological current divider in a Chern insulator junction
A Chern insulator is a two-dimensional material that hosts chiral edge states produced by the combination of topology with time reversal symmetry breaking. Such edge states are perfect one-dimensional conductors, which may exist not only on sample edges, but on any boundary between two materials with distinct topological invariants (or Chern numbers). Engineering of such interfaces is highly desirable due to emerging opportunities of using topological edge states for energy-efficient information transmission. Here, we report a chiral edge-current divider based on Chern insulator junctions formed within the layered topological magnet MnBi2Te4. We find that in a device containing a boundary between regions of different thickness, topological domains with different Chern numbers can coexist. At the domain boundary, a Chern insulator junction forms, where we identify a chiral edge mode along the junction interface. We use this to construct topological circuits in which the chiral edge current can be split, rerouted, or switched off by controlling the Chern numbers of the individual domains. Our results demonstrate MnBi2Te4 as an emerging platform for topological circuits design.
Nature.com
Rapid and efficient hydrogen clathrate hydrate formation in confined nanospace
Clathrate hydrates are crystalline solids characterized by their ability to accommodate large quantities of guest molecules. Although CH4 and CO2 are the traditional guests found in natural systems, incorporating smaller molecules (e.g., H2) is challenging due to the need to apply higher pressures to stabilize the hydrogen-bonded network. Another critical limitation of hydrates is the slow nucleation and growth kinetics. Here, we show that specially designed activated carbon materials can surpass these obstacles by acting as nanoreactors promoting the nucleation and growth of H2 hydrates. The confinement effects in the inner cavities promote the massive growth of hydrogen hydrates at moderate temperatures, using pure water, with extremely fast kinetics and much lower pressures than the bulk system.
Nature.com
Development and large-scale validation of the Watch Walk wrist-worn digital gait biomarkers
Digital gait biomarkers (including walking speed) indicate functional decline and predict hospitalization and mortality. However, waist or lower-limb devices often used are not designed for continuous life-long use. While wrist devices are ubiquitous and many large research repositories include wrist-sensor data, widely accepted and validated digital gait biomarkers derived from wrist-worn accelerometers are not available yet. Here we describe the development of advanced signal processing algorithms that extract digital gait biomarkers from wrist-worn devices and validation using 1-week data from 78,822 UK Biobank participants. Our gait biomarkers demonstrate good test"“retest-reliability, strong agreement with electronic walkway measurements of gait speed and self-reported pace and significantly discriminate individuals with poor self-reported health. With the almost universal uptake of smart-watches, our algorithms offer a new approach to remotely monitor life-long population level walking speed, quality, quantity and distribution, evaluate disease progression, predict risk of adverse events and provide digital gait endpoints for clinical trials.
Nature.com
Efficacy of COVID-HIGIV in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection
In late 2019 the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus emerged in China and quickly spread into a worldwide pandemic. It has caused millions of hospitalizations and deaths, despite the use of COVID-19 vaccines. Convalescent plasma and monoclonal antibodies emerged as major therapeutic options for treatment of COVID-19. We have developed an anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoglobulin intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIGIV), a potential improvement from using convalescent plasma. In this report the efficacy of COVID-HIGIV was evaluated in hamster and mouse models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-HIGIV treatment in both mice and hamsters significantly reduced the viral load in the lungs. Among COVID-HIGIV treated animals, infection-related body weight loss was reduced and the animals regained their baseline body weight faster than the PBS controls. In hamsters, COVID-HIGIV treatment reduced infection-associated lung pathology including lung inflammation, and pneumocyte hypertrophy in the lungs. These results support ongoing trials for outpatient treatment with COVID-HIGIV for safety and efficacy evaluation (NCT04910269, NCT04546581).
Nature.com
One-pot H/D exchange and low-coordinated iron electrocatalyzed deuteration of nitriles in DO to Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines
Developing a step-economical approach for efficient synthesis of Î±,Î²-deuterio aryl ethylamines (Î±,Î²-DAEAs) with high deuterium ratios using an easy-to-handle deuterated source under ambient conditions is highly desirable. Here we report a room-temperature one-pot two-step transformation of aryl acetonitriles to Î±,Î²-DAEAs with up to 92% isolated yield and 99% Î±,Î²-deuterium ratios using D2O as a deuterium source. The process involves a fast Î±-C"‰âˆ’"‰H/C"‰âˆ’"‰D exchange and tandem electroreductive deuteration of C"‰â‰¡"‰N over an in situ formed low-coordinated Fe nanoparticle cathode. The moderate adsorptions of nitriles/imine intermediates and the promoted formation of active hydrogen (H*) on unsaturated Fe sites facilitate the electroreduction process. In situ Raman confirms co-adsorption of aryl rings and the C"‰â‰¡"‰N group on the Fe surface. A proposed H*-addition pathway is confirmed by the detected hydrogen and carbon radicals. Wide substrate scope, parallel synthesis of multiple Î±,Î²-DAEAs, and successful preparation of Î±,Î²-deuterated Melatonin and Komavine highlight the potential.
Nature.com
Current stress minimization for isolated dual active bridge DC"“DC converter
This paper presents a new phase-shift modulation for isolated dual active bridge (DAB) direct current"“direct current (DC"“DC) converter. The proposed technique aims to minimize the maximum current stress of the converter, which could directly increase the efficiency and reduce the device losses. This modulation technique controls the converter power through only two phase-shift angles or two degrees of freedom; one phase shift is used between the legs of its first bridge and the other one between the legs of the second bridge. Although the traditional single-phase shift (SPS) technique has only one degree of freedom, it suffers from many drawbacks in terms of high current stress and reverse circulating power flow, which decrease the converter efficiency. On the other hand, increasing the number of phase-shift angles can enhance the system performance but also increase the control complexity. Thus, a comparative analysis between the proposed modulation technique and the traditional SPS was conducted; the new method showed better performance in terms of current stress reduction, along with implementation simplicity.
Nature.com
Humidity-dependent lubrication of highly loaded contacts by graphite and a structural transition to turbostratic carbon
Graphite represents a promising material for solid lubrication of highly loaded tribological contacts under extreme environmental conditions. At low loads, graphite's lubricity depends on humidity. The adsorption model explains this by molecular water films on graphite leading to defect passivation and easy sliding of counter bodies. To explore the humidity dependence and validate the adsorption model for high loads, a commercial graphite solid lubricant is studied using microtribometry. Even at 1"‰GPa contact pressure, a high and low friction regime is observed - depending on humidity. Transmission electron microscopy reveals transformation of the polycrystalline graphite lubricant into turbostratic carbon after high and even after low load (50"‰MPa) sliding. Quantum molecular dynamics simulations relate high friction and wear to cold welding and shear-induced formation of turbostratic carbon, while low friction originates in molecular water films on surfaces. In this work, a generalized adsorption model including turbostratic carbon formation is suggested.
Comments / 0