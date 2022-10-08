Single nucleotide polymorphisms detected in the solute carrier member family-22 has been shown to result in a variable response in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus with Metformin. This study predicted a three-dimensional protein structure for the SLC22A2 protein sequence using AlphaFold 2 and modelled five haplotypes within SLC22A2 protein structure observed in the Xhosa population of South Africa. The protein models were used to determine the effect(s) of haplotype variations on the transport function of Metformin and 10 other drugs by the SLC22A2 protein. Molecular dynamic simulation studies, molecular docking and interaction analysis of the five SLC22A2 haplotypes were performed in complex with the ligand 5RE in a POPC lipid bilayer to understand the mechanism of drug binding. Weakest binding free energy was found between 5RE and haplotype 1. Molecular docking studies indicated the top binding ligands as well as Metformin to bind inside the transport channel in all haplotypes increasing the probability of Metformin inhibition during co-administration of drugs. Metformin showed reduced binding affinity and number of interactions compared to the top four binding molecules. Molecular dynamic simulation analysis indicated that haplotypes 1, 3 and 4 were less stable than 2 and 5. The findings suggest haplotypes 4 and 5 having stronger preference for large inhibitor molecule binding in the active site and this could result in haplotypes 4 and 5 demonstrating reduced Metformin clearance via the SLC22A2 transporter during co-administration of drugs. The current study is the first to investigate the potential effect(s) of haplotype variation on the protein structure of SLC22A2 to assess its ability to transport Metformin in an indigenous South African population.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO