Heartland Acquires Cogent Energy Systems and Forms Heartland Gasification Solutions Division Focused on Wastewater Residuals Management with Assured PFAS Destruction™

Rheaply, the resource exchange platform enabling circularity for every business through management, reuse, and upcycling of physical assets, announced its acquisition of The United States Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Materials Marketplace™ (US BCSD). Rheaply will leverage the Materials Marketplace’s network of 2,200 partners and expertise in the upcycling of building materials, significantly improving the company’s efforts to divert building waste from landfills, as well as generate significant cost savings, energy savings, and create new jobs and business opportunities. Up to 40% of emissions come from the manufacturing, construction, and demolition of materials within our built environment, materials of which are the main products listed and have found reuse through The Materials Marketplace™. Rheaply’s integration of their technology platform will elevate the circular economy to transform how building and manufacturing waste is recovered and reused, where one organization’s hard-to-recycle waste and byproducts becomes another organization’s raw material for furnishings, new development projects and product fabrication.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO