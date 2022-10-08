Heartland Acquires Cogent Energy Systems and Forms Heartland Gasification Solutions Division Focused on Wastewater Residuals Management with Assured PFAS Destruction™

Read full article on original website
Rheaply Announces Acquisition of United States Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Materials Marketplace
Rheaply, the resource exchange platform enabling circularity for every business through management, reuse, and upcycling of physical assets, announced its acquisition of The United States Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Materials Marketplace™ (US BCSD). Rheaply will leverage the Materials Marketplace’s network of 2,200 partners and expertise in the upcycling of building materials, significantly improving the company’s efforts to divert building waste from landfills, as well as generate significant cost savings, energy savings, and create new jobs and business opportunities. Up to 40% of emissions come from the manufacturing, construction, and demolition of materials within our built environment, materials of which are the main products listed and have found reuse through The Materials Marketplace™. Rheaply’s integration of their technology platform will elevate the circular economy to transform how building and manufacturing waste is recovered and reused, where one organization’s hard-to-recycle waste and byproducts becomes another organization’s raw material for furnishings, new development projects and product fabrication.
ReElement Technologies Adds Battery Industry Veteran Bob Galyen to Advisory Board
American Resources Corporation, a supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, announced that its majority-owned ReElement Technologies LLC division has added battery industry veteran and expert Bob Galyen to its advisory board. Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, “We are honored and excited that Bob has agreed to join the ReElement advisory board at such an exciting moment for our Company. From our conversations and his multiple visits to our facility in Noblesville, Indiana, it became very apparent that Bob was a natural fit for our team and culture.
Washington State University Grant Aims to Reduce Plastic Taken from Fields to Landfills
Growers of crops like strawberries, raspberries, pumpkins, tomatoes, and melons depend on plastic mulch to enhance productivity. But that mulch is rarely recycled, and the soil-biodegradable version isn’t allowed in domestic organic production. Consequently, every year an estimated 2.5 million tons of plastic mulch is dumped into landfills, tilled into the soil, or burned, leading to global terrestrial and aquatic pollution. And that number is rising as more growers worldwide adopt plastic mulch without viable, sustainable end-of-life options for waste management.
Heartland Announces Long-term Onsite Leachate Management Services Project with Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District
The Indian River County Solid Waste Disposal District Facility has secured a long-term, onsite, cost-certain solution for managing its growing volumes of landfill leachate. The county’s strategic service partner, Heartland Water Technology, will furnish, install and operate a state-of-the-art leachate treatment facility using Heartland’s award-winning Heartland Concentrator™. The plant has commenced construction and will begin service early next year.
Roanoke, VA Launches ‘Recycle Right’ Pilot Program, Aims to Stop Recycling Contamination
The City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Division, Office of Sustainability, and Recycling Disposal Solutions (RDS) will pilot a program in the Belmont-Fallon neighborhood to increase recycling knowledge and decrease recycling contamination. The Recycle Right Pilot Program is a recycling contamination reduction effort modeled after The Recycling Partnership’s successful and effective ‘Feet on the Street Program’ to improve the recycling system in our community.
LyondellBasell and Genox Recycling Plan to Establish Plastics Recycling Joint Venture
LyondellBasell and Genox Recycling jointly announce they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture (JV) to build a plastics recycling plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province with a planned start up in 2023. The plastic recycling plant will use mechanical recycling technology to recycle post-consumer plastic waste and produce new polymers sold under the LyondellBasell CirculenRecover product portfolio. This JV aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste sent to landfills, incinerators or the environment, support the growing demand for circular and sustainable solutions and promote high-quality development of local recycling.
