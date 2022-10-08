Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Poplarville Hornets vs. Lawrence County Cougars
Poplarville Hornets steamrolling the competition by a combined 225 to 16 over their last five games. Different challenge this week though, hosting undefeated Lawrence County. The Hornets end the Cougars undefeated season with a final score of 47-18.
Picayune Item
Picayune continues winning streak, beats East Central 28-10
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team remains undefeated after beating the East Central Hornets 28-10 Friday night. “That team’s a good team… we knew coming into the game it was going to be about our effort,” said Picayune Head coach Cody Stogner. Picayune was without the team’s...
wxxv25.com
Miss Gulf Coast Pageant competition tomorrow
The Miss Gulf Coast, Miss Biloxi, and Miss Teen Gulf Coast competition is tomorrow and there are still ways you can enjoy the pageant. In studio with more is Pageant Director Jaye Brice.
WLOX
Smoke fills the sky as “Burn ‘Em Up in the Pass” takes place on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers are shredding the pavement, starting their engines and burning rubber on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast. One of the largest events during Cruisin’ the Coast attracts thousands to Pass Christian. Mayor Jimmy Rafferty tells WLOX News that “Burn ‘Em Up In the Pass” showcases a wide-variety of classic and vintage models.
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
wxxv25.com
Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi
A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
wxxv25.com
Victim of hit and run in Bay St. Louis identified
A Bay St. Louis man who was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday has been identified. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said 51-year-old Randall Laws died of blunt force trauma. Laws was originally from out-of-state, but had been in the Bay St. Louis area for about nine years and was often seen on his bicycle.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi, Hancock County respond to campuses after active shooter calls
Law enforcement agencies are investigating active shooter calls that were made in Hancock and Harrison counties. Students are on fall break in both districts and were not on campus. Teachers were on campus in Biloxi but not at Hancock High. Biloxi Police spokesman Tom Goldsworthy said a call came in...
Lamar County moves forward with Hegwood Road project
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg announced a road-widening project will move forward in Lamar County. Beginning next week, the project set for Hegwood Road will include road closures throughout the duration of the construction. Officials said road projects like this are a huge factor in alleviating congestion in major thoroughfares, but the construction […]
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
Picayune Item
Poplarville airport has sufficient funding
Some good news was provided to the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting, the Poplarville Airport needs no additional funding from the county. Poplarville Airport Board member Darrell Fuller said the facility’s account has about $50,000 on hand and has reached a point where it is self sufficient financially.
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
WLOX
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
WLOX
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother,...
wxxv25.com
Cruisers rocking and rolling at the Ocean Springs Sock Hop
Cruisers were rocking and rolling in Downtown Ocean Springs for the city’s annual Sock Hop. It was absolutely packed with Cruisers enjoying the live entertainment. Over the three days of Cruisin’ events, Ocean Springs welcomed around 100,000 people. Cruiser Jeff Stringer came from Magee, Mississippi and says he...
WLOX
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was sent to the hospital after being shot by a Gulfport police officer, has been taken off of life support. McMillan was shot following an incident which took place on Thursday. According to a press release put out by Gulfport PD, the department received reports of a car with multiple people, all under the age of 18, waving guns at drivers. The car was stopped by an officer at a Family Dollar at the corner of 8th Avenue and Pass Road, and all occupants but two fled the vehicle.
wxxv25.com
26-year-old arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in Harrison County
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 26 year old Jacob Matthew McDonough on two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and one felony count of murder. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Deputies responded to Saucier on a report of a shooting.
Sea Coast Echo
'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High
Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
