After battling COVID-19 and thinking her life might end, Achut Deng came to a realization: her three sons didn’t know the full story behind their mother. Deng, 37 and a Sudanese refugee, spent 10 years in a refugee camp at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya and was a part of the Lost Girls of Sudan, where thousands of children were victims of the civil war in Sudan in the late 1980s.

