Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina HBCU leader ‘outraged’ after bus of Black students stopped in SC
“Armed police, interrogating innocent Black students, conducting searches without probable cause and blood-thirsty dogs. It’s hard to imagine.”
fortmillsun.com
Baxter Attorney Runs Against Ex-Tega Cay Mayor in New State District 66 Race
In a race getting little attention, a Baxter Village attorney is running against the former Tega Cay mayor for a newly-redrawn state District 66. Carla Litrenta promotes herself as a moderate Democrat who would serve as a voice for the people and reach across the political aisle to serve her constituents. David O’Neal, the Republican candidate, retired as Tega Cay mayor and then volunteered to run for the state legislature when no one else stepped forward in the party. He aims to make public safety a top priority. The new district covers portions of Fort Mill west of I-77 into Tega Cay.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
abccolumbia.com
SCDOR: South Carolina issues tax relief due to Hurricane Ian
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
PhillyBite
South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
4 people found dead, 1 died at hospital after shooting at South Carolina home
INMAN, S.C. — Four people were found dead and one person later died at the hospital after a shooting at a house in Inman, South Carolina on Sunday night. According to Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger per The Associated Press, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found the five people with gunshot wounds.
WLTX.com
Nine Midlands players are selected for the Shrine Bowl
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The rosters for both the South Carolina and North Carolina Shrine Bowl teams have been released and some familiar names from area schools have been chosen to compete in the December 17th contest at Spartanburg High School. SOUTH CAROLINA SHRINE BOWL ROSTER. Quarterback: LaNorris Sellers, South...
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
Historical marker honors Fort Mill school that served Black students during segregation
FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill History Museum dedicated a historical marker Monday for a school that served Black students for decades. The George Fish School operated from 1926 through 1968 and served Black students until the end of segregation, which was when it became Fort Mill Junior High School.
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
5 found shot to death in South Carolina home
Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home, and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
TODAY.com
North Carolina man with Down syndrome fired from Wendy’s after 20 years
In a town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, a man with Down syndrome was fired from a Wendy’s location after 20 years of employment. Dennis Peek worked at the Stanley, North Carolina, location of the fast food chain. His sister, Cona Turner, initially shared news of his dismissal from the location on Facebook. She penned a post on Wednesday, Oct. 5 that read in part, “My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heart broken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!”
Comments / 1