Read full article on original website
Related
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Fight with Even Bigger Bull
Three women were walking a trail in the Chugach State Park during a rainy, foggy day on Sept. 20. Willow leaves were turning yellow, the air had grown chillier, and the moose rut was nearing its peak. The friends were going through thick forest when they found a dead bull moose lying atop another bull moose. They knew if there was a bear around there’d be a good chance it would become aggressive.
Bull Moose Comes Into 2-Yards And Gets Hit With A Hard Front Shot From Bowhunter
Yup, I want more of this. Nothing in the hunting world seems as thrilling as bagging a smasher of a bull moose with a bow. You have to get the largest member of the deer family within a very close distance to be able to get an ethical shot off.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
Wyoming Hunter Bags Massive Once-in-a-Lifetime Mule Deer Buck
Hunting season’s in full swing across many regions in the U.S. But, in Wyoming, one lucky hunter bagged a massive non-typical once-in-a-lifetime mule deer buck. And, after a difficult stalk, the experience promises to give way to some incredible hunting tales. Photos of the massive buck can be seen below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alaskan Wolverine Caches Young Caribou To Eat Later In The Winter
Talk about an absolute killer of an animal. There is truly nothing more elusive and dangerous as the wolverine. They are the wildest, fiercest, and more ferocious of animals. Pound-for-pound the top brawler in the wild for sure, they can weigh up to 40-pounds but they will take on just about any animal that wants to try them.
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota
Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion
It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elk Slips And Tumbles Down Waterfall, Lands Right At The Feet Of Stunned Hunter
Don’t go chasing waterfalls. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like solid advice. Plus, it comes from the same band that brought us the legendary jam “No Scrubs,” and if there has been better advice brought forth via song, I don’t think I’ve heard it.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
Grizzly Bear Falls Off Waterfall Trying To Catch Salmon At Katmai National Park
I bet the ol’ grizz was mad after that one. It would hurt the ego a little bit. Grizzly bears are one of the most impressive killers on the planet. They will go after anything that they can sink their teeth into and come away with a meal. They...
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grizzly Bear Gets Chased Out Of Pasture By Cow Herd Near Yellowstone National Park
That bear ain’t wanted in those parts. These creatures are accustomed to wildlife in this part of the world. Wyoming is home to lots of large farms and lots of wildlife. It’s some big country out there and naturally, these animals are bound to come in contact. Like...
Driver Shares Video of Wolf Pack in Grand Teton National Park
When you visit national parks in Wyoming, you never know what might cross the road in front of you. For one driver today, that was a wolf pack that was crossing the road in Grand Teton National Park as their video share shows. My understanding based on the video description...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Despite longer hunting seasons, Idaho’s wolf population could be holding steady
A lone wolf in the snow. Deposit PhotosNew regulations in 2021 expanded hunting methods and seasons for wolves, but it appears the wolf population is staying strong.
Comments / 0