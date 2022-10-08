Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s 2023 women's basketball recruiting class currently No. 1 in country for the first time
Each year, it seems like there’s a new superlative for the recruiting class Adia Barnes woos. This may be the last year it happens. That’s not because anyone expects Barnes’ recruiting at Arizona to go south. It’s because there won’t be any higher achievement to attain.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball makes cut for 4-star 2024 Las Vegas PG Dedan Thomas
One of the top high school point guards out west has the Arizona Wildcats in his final six schools. Dedan Thomas, a 4-star point guard out of Las Vegas, told On3 Sports he is down to Arizona, UCLA, Gonzaga, UNLV, Houston and Florida. The 6-foot-1, 170 pound Thomas is ranked...
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released
Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona football loses by 27 points to Oregon
The Arizona football team played the No.13 University of Oregon at Arizona Stadium for their family weekend game. This was a highly anticipated game for both teams, as each team was coming off impressive wins last week. Arizona looked to build off the historic game quarterback Jayden de Laura had last week against Colorado.
What they’re saying nationally, in Tucson after Oregon Ducks beat Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats 49-22 at Arizona Stadium on Saturday. The win sends the Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) into a bye week tied atop the Pac-12. They will host UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Oct. 22. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
allsportstucson.com
Four Tucsonans playing for popular Naranjeros de Hermosillo this winter
Four Tucsonans on one professional baseball team is headline news, especially at the level of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Sonora) in the Mexican Pacific Coast League. Alex Robles, a Class of 2013 graduate of Tucson High, agreed with the contention that the Naranjeros, who play in front of a regularly sold-out Estadio Sonora (capacity 16,000), are the New York Yankees of their league based on their popularity.
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
kenneturner.com
Longtime Truly Nolen executive dies at age 80
According to a company spokesperson, Bob Hartley died Oct. 6. He retired in 2020 as Vice President of Safety & Insurance after 50 years with the company.
Fronteras Desk
If passed, Phoenix's abortion resolution would follow a similar measure passed months ago in Tucson
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would direct local law enforcement to deprioritize abortion-ban enforcement. The move came just as an Arizona appeals court blocked enforcement on a Civil War-era law that bans almost all abortion. If passed, Phoenix would be the second...
thisistucson.com
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️
Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
'Unclaimed veterans' given final resting place in Marana
Nineteen previously unclaimed veterans were were honored in their final resting place, the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana, in a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 8
momcollective.com
Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park
An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Out-of-state voter registration information
The upcoming Arizona midterm elections are taking place Nov. 8. Election season is approaching. With an influx of out-of-state students and first time voters at the University of Arizona, here are some voting resources. Out-of-state voters can request an absentee ballot to their on-campus address. In order to request a...
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
