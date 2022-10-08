ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama

Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. set to host SCUBA Symposium Monday afternoon

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Marine Resources Division and Marine Advisory Committee is set to host a special SCUBA Diving Safety Symposium Monday afternoon. The event will take place Monday, Oct. 10, from 5:30 p.m., until 7:30 p.m., at the Escambia County Central Office Complex. The county said the event will facilitate […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man missing for more than a year ups reward to $50,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man missing for more than a year is now offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts. Russell Chestang, 33, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at The Barn at 5751 U.S. 45 in Prichard, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: Defining belief and faith

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Pastor Bennie Richardson with Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Foley, we wanted to talk about a fundamental thing, belief. We talk about why it’s hard to keep faith in tough times and how we can get back on track....
FOLEY, AL
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Sports Overtime On News 5
WKRG News 5

49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

What’s Working: Adult students take English classes

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– In tonight’s What’s Working, a local non-profit is seeing an increase in the number of adult students who want to learn how to speak English. These classes are held at Goodwill Gulf Coast locations in Mobile and Spanish Fort. There are over one-hundred-fifty...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif. Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstasy’s departure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstasy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
MOBILE, AL

